**How to turn off keyboard lights on MSI laptop?**
MSI laptops are known for their high-quality components and exceptional features. One such feature is the illuminated keyboard that adds flair and functionality to your laptop. However, there may be times when you want to turn off the keyboard lights to save battery life or simply prefer a more subtle look. If you’re wondering how to do this, follow the steps mentioned below.
1. **Adjusting keyboard lighting using the function keys**: Most MSI laptops have a dedicated key combination to control the keyboard lighting. Look for the “Fn” key and one of the function keys (F1 to F12) that has an icon indicating keyboard lighting. Press the “Fn” key along with the corresponding function key to toggle the keyboard lighting on or off.
2. **Using the Dragon Center software**: MSI laptops also come with a pre-installed utility called Dragon Center. This software allows you to customize several aspects of your laptop, including the keyboard lighting. Open the Dragon Center and navigate to the “Mystic Light” section. Here, you can modify the keyboard lighting settings as per your preference. Look for an option to turn off the keyboard lighting completely.
3. **Updating the SteelSeries Engine**: If your MSI laptop has a SteelSeries keyboard, you can utilize the SteelSeries Engine software to control the keyboard lighting. Ensure that you have the latest version of the SteelSeries Engine installed on your laptop. Open the software, find the keyboard lighting settings, and disable it to turn off the lights.
FAQs about turning off keyboard lights on MSI laptop:
1. Can turning off the keyboard lights help prolong the laptop’s battery life?
Yes, by turning off the keyboard lights, you can conserve battery power, especially when you’re using the laptop on the go.
2. Will turning off the keyboard lights affect the overall performance of my MSI laptop?
No, turning off the keyboard lights will have no impact on the performance of your MSI laptop.
3. Can I adjust the brightness of the keyboard lights?
Yes, most MSI laptops allow you to adjust the brightness of the keyboard lights. You can use the same function keys or software utilities mentioned earlier to increase or decrease the brightness.
4. Are there any third-party applications available to control MSI laptop keyboard lighting?
Yes, several third-party applications, such as MSI Mystic Light RGB and Cooler Master MasterPlus, can also be used to control the keyboard lighting on MSI laptops, providing additional customization options.
5. Will turning off keyboard lights disable other backlighting features on my MSI laptop?
No, turning off the keyboard lights will only affect the illumination of the keyboard itself. Other backlighting features, such as the screen brightness or logo lighting, will remain unchanged.
6. Can I set different lighting effects for my MSI laptop’s keyboard?
Yes, many MSI laptops offer a range of lighting effects that can be customized through the provided software. You can choose from various color options, patterns, and dynamic effects to personalize your keyboard lighting.
7. Will disabling the keyboard lights void the warranty on my MSI laptop?
No, turning off or adjusting the keyboard lights on your MSI laptop will not void the warranty.
8. Can I turn off the keyboard lights temporarily without altering the default settings?
Yes, using the function keys, you can toggle the keyboard lights on or off without changing the default settings.
9. Why are my keyboard lights not turning off even after following the mentioned steps?
If the mentioned methods do not work, it’s possible that your laptop’s firmware or software needs an update. Check MSI’s official website for the latest updates and patches for your laptop model.
10. Is it possible to turn off the keyboard lights on an MSI gaming laptop while gaming?
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard lights during gaming sessions using the mentioned methods. This can help minimize distractions and improve focus.
11. Can I turn off the keyboard lights on my MSI laptop permanently?
Yes, you can permanently disable the keyboard lights through the provided software or by adjusting the settings in the BIOS. However, keep in mind that this may vary depending on your specific MSI laptop model.
12. Will turning off the keyboard lights affect the visibility of the keys in a dark room?
Yes, without the keyboard lights, it may be challenging to see the keys in a completely dark room. However, most laptops have letters and symbols printed on the keys, which are still visible when the lights are off.