**How to turn off keyboard light on MSI laptop?**
MSI laptops are known for their innovative designs and impressive performance. One feature that sets them apart is the customizable keyboard backlighting. While this can be a great asset for some, others may prefer to turn off the keyboard light to conserve battery life or reduce distractions. If you’re wondering how to turn off the keyboard light on your MSI laptop, the steps below will guide you through the process.
1. **Locate the “Fn” key:** The “Fn” key is typically located near the bottom left corner of the keyboard. It is usually colored differently or marked with “Fn” for easy identification.
2. **Press the “Fn” key:** Press and hold the “Fn” key on your MSI laptop.
3. **Find the backlight control key:** While holding the “Fn” key, look for the key with a backlight symbol or labeled as “Fn Lock” or “Keyboard Lighting.” On some keyboards, it might be one of the function keys (F1-F12).
4. **Press the backlight control key:** Once you’ve located the backlight control key, press it while still holding the “Fn” key. This should turn off the keyboard light on your MSI laptop.
It’s important to note that the exact steps may vary depending on the model of your MSI laptop. Some laptops may have dedicated buttons or software within the operating system to control the keyboard backlight. Make sure to refer to your laptop’s user manual or the MSI website for specific instructions if the above steps don’t apply.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. How can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on my MSI laptop?
To adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on your MSI laptop, press the “Fn” key along with the key indicated with the backlight symbol or labeled as “Fn Lock” or “Keyboard Lighting.” Pressing this combination multiple times will cycle through different brightness levels.
2. Can I customize the color of the keyboard backlight on my MSI laptop?
Yes, many MSI laptops offer customizable keyboard backlighting. You can usually customize the color and effects through dedicated software provided by MSI. Look for the MSI Dragon Center or similar software installed on your laptop.
3. Can I turn off the keyboard backlight automatically on my MSI laptop?
Some models of MSI laptops offer an automatic keyboard backlight timeout feature. You can adjust this setting in the MSI Dragon Center or similar software to turn off the keyboard backlight after a certain period of inactivity.
4. Why should I turn off the keyboard light on my MSI laptop?
Some users prefer to turn off the keyboard light to conserve battery life, especially when working on battery power. It can also reduce distractions and provide a more comfortable typing experience in darker environments.
5. My keyboard backlight doesn’t turn off with the Fn key. What should I do?
If the above steps don’t work, there may be alternative keyboard shortcuts specific to your MSI laptop model. Refer to your laptop’s user manual or the MSI website for detailed instructions.
6. Can I turn off the keyboard light permanently on my MSI laptop?
Yes, you can usually configure the keyboard backlight to stay off permanently through the MSI Dragon Center or similar software. Look for the backlight settings and adjust them according to your preferences.
7. Can I turn off the keyboard light temporarily without affecting the settings?
Yes, pressing the “Fn” key together with the backlight control key should turn off the keyboard light temporarily without changing any settings. The keyboard light will turn back on the next time you restart your laptop.
8. Is it normal for the keyboard backlight to turn on automatically when I start my MSI laptop?
Yes, it is normal for MSI laptops to have the keyboard backlight turn on automatically during startup. This feature can usually be customized or disabled within the MSI Dragon Center or BIOS settings.
9. Can I turn off the keyboard light on my MSI laptop while gaming?
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard light on your MSI laptop while gaming if it is a distraction. Pressing the “Fn” key with the backlight control key should do the trick.
10. Will turning off the keyboard light affect the performance of my MSI laptop?
No, turning off the keyboard light will not affect the performance of your MSI laptop. It simply conserves a small amount of power that would have been used to illuminate the keyboard.
11. How can I turn on the keyboard light again after turning it off?
To turn on the keyboard light again after turning it off, simply repeat the steps mentioned earlier. Press and hold the “Fn” key, locate the backlight control key, and press it while still holding the “Fn” key to toggle the keyboard light on.
12. Can I change the keyboard backlight color on an MSI laptop to match my gaming setup?
Yes, MSI laptops usually offer RGB backlighting, allowing you to choose from a wide range of colors. Use the MSI Dragon Center or similar software to customize the keyboard backlight to match your gaming setup.