How to turn off air suspension on RAM 1500?

If you own a RAM 1500 with air suspension and you’re looking to turn it off temporarily or permanently, you’ve come to the right place. Air suspension provides a smoother ride, improved handling, and the ability to adjust the vehicle’s height, but there may be instances where you need to disable it. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of turning off air suspension on a RAM 1500, ensuring a comfortable and safe driving experience.
The steps to turn off air suspension on a RAM 1500
To turn off the air suspension on your RAM 1500, follow these simple steps:
1. Start your vehicle and locate the “Air Suspension” button on the dashboard. It is usually found near the infotainment system or climate controls.
2. Press and hold the “Air Suspension” button for a few seconds until you see a message confirming that the system has been turned off.
3. Once the system is turned off, you can continue driving your RAM 1500 without the air suspension enabled.
FAQs:
1. Is it safe to drive with the air suspension turned off?
Yes, it is safe to drive with the air suspension turned off. However, keep in mind that without the air suspension, your vehicle’s ride quality may be slightly affected.
2. Can I permanently disable the air suspension on my RAM 1500?
No, it is not recommended to permanently disable the air suspension on your RAM 1500 as it is an integral part of the vehicle’s suspension system.
3. Why would I want to turn off the air suspension?
There might be situations where you need additional ground clearance, such as off-roading or towing heavy loads. Disabling the air suspension can help in these scenarios.
4. How do I know if the air suspension is turned off?
Once you’ve pressed and held the “Air Suspension” button, a confirmation message will appear on the infotainment screen or instrument cluster, indicating that the system has been turned off.
5. Will turning off the air suspension affect the vehicle’s handling?
Yes, the absence of air suspension may slightly impact the vehicle’s handling, especially when driving on uneven or rough terrains.
6. Can I still adjust the vehicle’s height with the air suspension turned off?
No, with the air suspension turned off, you will not be able to adjust the vehicle’s height manually. The suspension will remain at the default setting.
7. How can I turn the air suspension back on?
To turn the air suspension back on, simply press the “Air Suspension” button again, and the system will be reactivated.
8. Is it possible to partially disable the air suspension?
No, the air suspension system can only be fully turned on or off. There is no option to partially disable it.
9. Can I use a third-party device to control the air suspension?
While there are aftermarket devices available, it is advised to use the factory-installed controls to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
10. Will turning off the air suspension improve fuel efficiency?
Although turning off the air suspension may reduce the weight of the vehicle slightly, the impact on fuel efficiency is minimal and unlikely to be noticeable.
11. Can a RAM service center disable the air suspension for me?
A RAM service center is able to modify or disable the air suspension system if required, but it is recommended to consult with them before making any changes.
12. Will disabling the air suspension void my vehicle’s warranty?
Disabling the air suspension might void certain aspects of your vehicle’s warranty, so it is best to consult with your local dealership or refer to the owner’s manual for specific details.