How to turn laptop screen off when connected to hdmi?

Connecting your laptop to an external display via HDMI can greatly enhance your viewing experience, whether you’re giving a presentation or watching a movie. However, you may sometimes want to turn off your laptop screen while using the HDMI connection for various reasons. In this article, we will explore different methods to achieve this and ensure you enjoy your external display to the fullest.
Method 1: Using Display Settings
One straightforward way to turn off your laptop screen when connected to HDMI is by utilizing your display settings. Here’s how:
1. **Extend or duplicate the display**: Begin by connecting your laptop to the external display using an HDMI cable. Then, press the Windows key + P to open the Project menu, and select either “Extend” or “Duplicate.” This will enable you to use the external display.
2. **Adjust display settings**: Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and select “Show only on 2” or “Second screen only.” This will ensure that your laptop screen is turned off while the external display remains active.
Method 2: Using Function Keys
If your laptop has function keys that control display settings, you can also use them to turn off the laptop screen when connected to HDMI. Here’s what you need to do:
1. **Connect your laptop to the external display via HDMI**.
2. **Locate the function key**: Look for a key on your keyboard with an icon resembling a monitor or two overlapping rectangle displays. Typically, this is one of the F1-F12 keys and may vary depending on your laptop’s make and model.
3. **Press the function key + F4**: Once you have identified the correct function key, hold down the “Fn” key (usually located near the spacebar) and press the function key with the display icon. This combination will toggle between different display modes. Keep pressing it until you find a mode that turns off your laptop screen while keeping the external display active.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I turn off my laptop screen without disconnecting the HDMI cable?
Yes, you can turn off your laptop screen without disconnecting the HDMI cable by following the methods mentioned above.
2. Will turning off my laptop screen save battery life?
Yes, turning off your laptop screen while connected to HDMI can save battery life, as the laptop no longer needs to power the display.
3. Can I still use my laptop’s keyboard and touchpad while the screen is off?
Absolutely! Once you turn off your laptop screen using the methods provided, you can continue using your laptop’s keyboard and touchpad as usual.
4. Why would I want to turn off my laptop screen with HDMI connected?
Turning off your laptop screen can eliminate screen distractions, save power, prevent screen burn-in, or simply allow you to focus solely on the external display.
5. What do I do if the function keys don’t work on my laptop?
If the function keys don’t work on your laptop, you can try accessing the display settings through the Control Panel or by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting the appropriate options.
6. Does turning off the laptop screen affect the resolution of the external display?
No, turning off your laptop screen doesn’t affect the resolution of the external display. The resolution remains the same, and you can adjust it independently if needed.
7. Is it possible to turn off the laptop screen while using HDMI on a Mac?
Yes, you can turn off the laptop screen while using HDMI on a Mac. The methods may vary slightly, but you can usually achieve this through the display settings or by using specialized keyboard shortcuts.
8. Will my laptop go into sleep mode if I turn off the screen?
No, turning off your laptop screen will not put your laptop into sleep mode. It will continue running, and you can wake it up by moving the mouse or pressing any key.
9. Can I turn on my laptop screen without disconnecting the HDMI cable?
Yes, you can turn on your laptop screen again without disconnecting the HDMI cable by pressing the appropriate keyboard shortcut or utilizing the display settings.
10. Can I close the laptop lid once the screen is turned off?
It is possible to close the laptop lid after turning off the screen, but ensure that your laptop is not set to go into sleep or hibernation mode when the lid is closed. Adjust the settings accordingly.
11. Will my laptop display turn back on if I unplug the HDMI cable?
Yes, unplugging the HDMI cable will usually cause your laptop display to turn back on. However, it may depend on your specific laptop model and settings.
12. Can I adjust the brightness of the external display while the laptop screen is off?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the external display through its own settings or built-in buttons, even if your laptop screen is turned off.