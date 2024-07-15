How to turn an old tablet into a monitor?

Do you have an old tablet lying around that you no longer use? Instead of letting it gather dust, why not repurpose it as a second monitor for your computer? Converting an old tablet into a monitor is a fantastic way to give new life to your device and increase your productivity. In this article, we will guide you through the process of turning your old tablet into a monitor step by step.
The process of turning an old tablet into a monitor
Step 1: Check your tablet’s compatibility
Before starting, you need to ensure that your old tablet supports video input. Unfortunately, not all tablets have this capability. Generally, only tablets with HDMI or USB-C ports can be used for this purpose.
Step 2: Obtain the necessary cables and adapters
To connect your tablet to your computer as a monitor, you’ll need the appropriate cables and adapters. If your tablet has an HDMI port, you can use a standard HDMI cable. However, if it has a USB-C port, you will need a USB-C to HDMI adapter.
Step 3: Install a desktop extension app on your tablet
To utilize your tablet as a monitor, you need to install a desktop extension app. There are numerous apps available that enable you to extend your computer’s display onto your tablet. Some popular options include Duet Display, iDisplay, and Splashtop Wired XDisplay.
Step 4: Connect your tablet to your computer
Once you have the required cables and the desktop extension app installed, you can connect your tablet to your computer. Plug one end of the HDMI cable into your tablet (or use the USB-C to HDMI adapter), and the other end into your computer’s HDMI port. Make sure both devices are powered on.
Step 5: Configure your tablet as a second monitor
After connecting your tablet, go to your computer’s display settings. If everything is set up correctly, you should see your tablet listed as an additional display. From there, you can adjust the resolution, orientation, and other settings as desired.
Step 6: Enjoy your new dual-monitor setup
Once you have completed the previous steps, you can now use your tablet as a fully functioning second monitor. Utilize it to extend your workspace, view reference material while working, or simply enjoy a larger display for watching movies or browsing the web.
FAQs:
Can any tablet be used as a monitor?
No, not all tablets have the necessary video input capabilities to function as a monitor. Only tablets with HDMI or USB-C ports can be used for this purpose.
What cables do I need to connect my tablet to my computer?
The required cables depend on the ports available on your tablet. If it has an HDMI port, a standard HDMI cable will suffice. However, if it has a USB-C port, you’ll need a USB-C to HDMI adapter in addition to an HDMI cable.
Which apps can I use to extend my computer’s display onto my tablet?
There are various desktop extension apps available, such as Duet Display, iDisplay, and Splashtop Wired XDisplay, that enable you to utilize your tablet as a second monitor.
Do I need to install any software on my computer?
Most desktop extension apps require software installation on both your computer and tablet to establish the connection and facilitate the display extension.
Can I adjust the display settings of my tablet-turned-monitor?
Yes, you can adjust various display settings, including resolution, orientation, and other preferences, in your computer’s display settings once your tablet is connected.
Can I connect multiple tablets to my computer for a multi-monitor setup?
Yes, it is possible to connect multiple tablets to your computer as additional monitors, provided your computer’s graphics card supports multiple displays.
Can I use my tablet as a monitor wirelessly?
Some apps offer wireless connectivity options, but they generally require a stable and fast Wi-Fi network to ensure a smooth and lag-free experience.
What can I use my tablet-turned-monitor for?
You can use your tablet as a second monitor to extend your workspace, display reference material while working, watch videos, browse the web, or even mirror your main display for presentations.
Does using my tablet as a monitor drain its battery quickly?
Using your tablet as a monitor may consume more battery compared to its regular usage, so it’s advisable to keep it connected to a power source during prolonged use.
Can I still use my tablet’s touch functionality when it’s used as a monitor?
Most desktop extension apps allow touch functionality to work on the tablet, so you can interact with your computer using touch gestures on the tablet’s screen.
Can I reconnect my tablet as a regular tablet after using it as a monitor?
Yes, once you are done using your tablet as a monitor, you simply need to disconnect it from your computer and quit the desktop extension app to revert it to its regular tablet functionality.
Can I use an old smartphone instead of a tablet?
While it may be technically possible to use an old smartphone as a monitor, the small screen size might not be practical for most users. Tablets are generally more suitable due to their larger displays.