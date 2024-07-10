How to turn a Mac desktop into a monitor?

Do you have an old Mac desktop lying around that you no longer use? Instead of letting it gather dust, why not repurpose it as a monitor? Converting your Mac desktop into a monitor can be a cost-effective solution for expanding your workspace or setting up a dual-monitor system. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transforming your Mac desktop into a monitor, step by step.
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Before you proceed, it is important to ensure that your Mac desktop is compatible with the feature called Target Display Mode. Not all Mac models support this functionality, so it is crucial to verify if your particular desktop is capable of being used as a monitor. Apple provides a list of compatible models on their official website. Make sure to check this list before moving forward.
Step 2: Connect your Macs
To initiate the process, connect your Mac desktop, which will serve as the monitor, to your current Mac computer using a Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt cable. Ensure that both computers are turned on.
Step 3: Activate Target Display Mode
To turn a Mac desktop into a monitor, you need to activate Target Display Mode on your desktop. Simply press and hold the Command (⌘) and F2 keys simultaneously on the desktop keyboard for a few moments. This should trigger Target Display Mode, and the desktop’s screen will function as a monitor for your primary Mac computer. You will notice that the desktop screen turns black, and macOS Treats it as an external display.
Step 4: Adjust Resolution and Arrangement
Once Target Display Mode is activated, you might want to adjust the resolution and arrangement settings to achieve the desired display outcome. Go to System Preferences on your primary Mac computer and access the “Displays” panel. Here, you can set the resolution and move the monitor’s position to match your preferred setup.
Step 5: Disconnecting
To exit Target Display Mode and return your Mac desktop to its regular operation, follow the same steps as before. Hold down the Command (⌘) and F2 keys simultaneously on the desktop keyboard, and it will disconnect from the primary Mac computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I connect any Mac desktop to use as a monitor?
No, not all Mac desktop models support Target Display Mode. Refer to Apple’s official website to check if your Mac desktop is compatible.
2. What types of cables do I need?
You will need either a Mini DisplayPort cable or a Thunderbolt cable to connect your Mac desktop to another Mac computer.
3. Can I use a Windows computer as the primary device?
No, Target Display Mode only works between Mac computers.
4. Can I use Target Display Mode wirelessly?
No, Target Display Mode requires a physical cable connection between the primary Mac computer and the Mac desktop acting as a monitor.
5. Can I use Target Display Mode with laptops?
No, Target Display Mode is only available for certain Mac desktop models and cannot be used with Mac laptops.
6. Does Target Display Mode support different resolutions?
Yes, you can adjust the resolution settings of the Mac desktop acting as a monitor through the “Displays” panel on the primary Mac computer.
7. Can I connect multiple Mac desktops to one primary computer?
No, Target Display Mode allows you to connect only one Mac desktop as a monitor to a primary Mac computer.
8. Is there an alternative to Target Display Mode?
Yes, you can use third-party software solutions such as Air Display or Duet Display to achieve a similar outcome.
9. Can I use Target Display Mode with computers other than Macs?
No, Target Display Mode is a feature exclusive to Mac computers.
10. Can I use the keyboard and mouse of the Mac desktop while in Target Display Mode?
No, the Mac desktop will function solely as an external display while in Target Display Mode. You need to use the keyboard and mouse of the primary Mac computer.
11. Is there a shortcut to activate Target Display Mode?
Yes, pressing Command (⌘) + F2 simultaneously on the Mac desktop’s keyboard is the shortcut to activate Target Display Mode.
12. Can I use Target Display Mode with older Mac desktops?
Target Display Mode is available on certain older Mac desktop models, so check if your specific model is compatible before attempting to use it.