Transferring your EndNote library to another computer can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re switching computers or simply want to have your library accessible across multiple devices, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your EndNote library seamlessly.
How to transfer your EndNote library to another computer?
Step 1: Locate your EndNote library
On your current computer, open EndNote and go to the “Edit” menu. From there, select “Preferences” and then click on “Libraries.” You will find the location of your library under the “Local Library” section.
Step 2: Copy your library files
Once you have located your library files, copy the entire library folder to an external storage device such as a USB drive, an external hard drive, or via cloud storage.
Step 3: Install EndNote on the new computer
On your new computer, install EndNote from the official EndNote website or using the installation file you have previously downloaded.
Step 4: Place your library folder in the appropriate location
Locate the EndNote library folder on your new computer. By default, it should be located in the “Documents” or “My Documents” folder. Paste the copied library folder into this location.
Step 5: Open EndNote
Launch EndNote on your new computer. Click on “File” and select “Open Library.” Browse to the location where you pasted the library folder and select the corresponding “.enl” file within the folder. This will open your EndNote library.
Step 6: Sync your library
To ensure your library is always up to date on both computers, consider using EndNote’s synchronization feature. This will allow you to synchronize your library via EndNote’s servers or through a third-party cloud storage service, such as Google Drive or Dropbox.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my EndNote library without an external storage device?
Yes, you can transfer your library using a shared network folder or email the library files to yourself.
2. What if I can’t find the library location in EndNote Preferences?
In some rare cases, the library location might not be displayed in the Preferences. In this situation, try searching online for the default library location based on your operating system.
3. Can I transfer my library to a Mac if it was originally created on Windows?
Yes, EndNote libraries are compatible between Windows and Mac platforms.
4. Do I need to reinstall my custom citation styles and filters?
If you have created custom citation styles or filters, you will need to transfer them manually to the new computer. Locate the appropriate files from your old EndNote library and copy them to the corresponding folder on your new computer.
5. Can I transfer my library using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can upload your library folder to a cloud storage service (e.g., Google Drive or Dropbox) on your old computer and then download it on your new computer. Make sure to synchronize your library once the transfer is complete.
6. Will transferring my library delete it from my old computer?
No, copying the library files does not delete them from your old computer. It creates a copy that you can use on your new computer.
7. What if my library is too large to fit on an external storage device?
If your library size exceeds the storage capacity of your external device, consider compressing the library folder into a ZIP file and transferring it using multiple devices or via cloud storage.
8. Can I transfer my library from EndNote Online to the EndNote desktop application?
Yes, you can transfer your library by exporting it from EndNote Online and then importing it into the desktop application.
9. Are there any risks involved in transferring my library?
Transferring your library poses minimal risks, but it’s always a good practice to create a backup of your library before proceeding with the transfer.
10. Can I use a different version of EndNote on my new computer?
The compatibility of EndNote libraries depends on the version you’re using. If downgrading or upgrading, ensure that the new version is compatible with your library files.
11. What happens to my PDF attachments?
When you transfer your library, the PDF attachments may not be included. It’s recommended to separately transfer the PDF folder or reattach the PDFs after the transfer.
12. Can I recover my previous library if something goes wrong?
Ideally, you should create regular backups of your EndNote library. If an issue occurs during the transfer process, you can restore your library from a backup to minimize any potential loss of data.
By following these steps, transferring your EndNote library to another computer doesn’t need to be a complicated endeavor. With a little bit of organization and attention to detail, you can enjoy seamless access to your valuable research collection across multiple devices.