Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to transfer your beloved game, World of Tanks, to another computer? Perhaps you’ve upgraded your gaming rig or need to switch to a new device altogether. Whatever the reason, don’t worry, because in this article, I will guide you through the process of transferring World of Tanks to another computer seamlessly. So let’s get started!
How to Transfer World of Tanks to Another Computer?
**To transfer World of Tanks to another computer, follow these steps:**
1. Locate your World of Tanks installation folder: On your current computer, navigate to where you have installed World of Tanks. Typically, it is found in the “C:GamesWorld_of_Tanks” directory, but it can differ depending on your settings.
2. Copy the World of Tanks folder: Select the entire World of Tanks folder and copy it to an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
3. Connect the storage device to the new computer: Plug in the storage device containing the copied World of Tanks folder into the new computer.
4. Locate the World of Tanks installation directory on the new computer: Open the File Explorer on your new computer and navigate to where you want to save World of Tanks. Create a new folder if necessary.
5. Paste the copied World of Tanks folder: Paste the copied World of Tanks folder from the storage device into the desired location on your new computer.
6. Create a desktop shortcut (optional): Right-click on the “World_of_Tanks.exe” file located inside the newly pasted World of Tanks folder and select “Create shortcut.” Drag the shortcut to your desktop for convenient access.
7. Launch World of Tanks: Double-click on the desktop shortcut or the “World_of_Tanks.exe” file to launch the game. It should now run smoothly on your new computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer World of Tanks to another computer if I don’t have the installation folder?
Yes, you can. However, you will need to redownload the game on the new computer using the official World of Tanks website.
2. Can I transfer World of Tanks from a PC to a Mac?
No, World of Tanks is not officially supported on Mac. However, you can try using third-party software like Wine or Boot Camp to run World of Tanks on a Mac.
3. Do I need to reinstall the game on the new computer?
No, you do not need to reinstall the game if you follow the steps mentioned above.
4. What happens to my game progress when transferring to another computer?
Your game progress, including your tanks, experience points, and achievements, should be saved and transferred along with the game files.
5. Do I need to transfer any additional files or folders?
No, copying the entire World of Tanks folder should be sufficient to transfer the game.
6. Can I transfer World of Tanks between two computers using a LAN connection?
Yes, you can transfer World of Tanks between two computers using a LAN (Local Area Network) connection. Simply share the World of Tanks folder on the source computer and access it from the destination computer.
7. Can I transfer World of Tanks using cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive?
Yes, you can. Copy the World of Tanks folder to your cloud storage directory on the source computer. Then, sync the cloud storage on the destination computer to download the game files.
8. What if the game doesn’t run properly on the new computer?
Ensure that your new computer meets the minimum system requirements for World of Tanks. Additionally, make sure your graphics card drivers are up to date.
9. Can I transfer mods and custom skins along with the game?
Yes, mods and custom skins are typically stored within the World of Tanks folder. By transferring the entire folder, you should bring your mods and customizations along.
10. Do I need to deactivate my game license on the old computer?
No, there is no need to deactivate the game license on the old computer. The license is tied to your account and can be used on multiple devices.
11. Can I transfer World of Tanks to more than one computer?
Yes, you can transfer World of Tanks to multiple computers using the same method described earlier.
12. Do I need an internet connection to transfer World of Tanks?
An internet connection is not required to transfer World of Tanks between computers. However, you may need an internet connection to download game updates after transferring.