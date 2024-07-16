**How to transfer wma from computer to iPhone?**
Transferring a WMA file from your computer to an iPhone can be a bit complicated since iOS devices usually do not support this audio format. However, there are a few methods you can try to successfully transfer WMA files to your iPhone. In this article, we will cover these methods and guide you through the process step by step.
# Method 1: Convert WMA to iPhone-compatible format
The easiest way to transfer WMA files to your iPhone is by converting them to a format that is compatible with iOS. There are numerous online or desktop converters available for this purpose. Follow these steps to convert WMA files to iPhone-compatible format:
1. Locate the WMA file on your computer that you want to transfer to your iPhone.
2. Visit an online converter website or download a desktop converter tool that supports WMA to iPhone conversion.
3. Upload the WMA file to the converter and choose the desired output format (e.g., MP3 or AAC).
4. Start the conversion process and wait until the file is successfully converted.
5. Download the converted file to your computer.
# Method 2: Transfer WMA files using iTunes
If you prefer not to convert the WMA files and keep them in their original format, you can use iTunes to transfer the files to your iPhone. However, please note that this method requires the use of a computer and a stable internet connection. Follow these steps to transfer WMA files using iTunes:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable and launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
2. Click on the device icon that appears in the top left corner of the iTunes window.
3. Go to the “Summary” tab and scroll down to the “Options” section.
4. Check the box next to “Manually manage music and videos” and click on “Apply” or “Sync” to save the changes.
5. Click on the “File” tab in the iTunes menu and select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library.”
6. Locate the WMA files on your computer and select them. Click on “Open” to import the files into iTunes.
7. Once the files are added to your iTunes library, click on your device icon again.
8. Go to the “Music” tab and choose the WMA files you want to transfer to your iPhone.
9. Click on “Apply” or “Sync” to start the transfer process.
**FAQs**
1. Can I directly transfer WMA files to my iPhone without converting them?
No, iOS devices do not natively support WMA files, so it is necessary to convert them to a compatible format like MP3 or AAC.
2. Which online converters are recommended for converting WMA to iPhone-compatible format?
Some popular online converters include Zamzar, Online UniConverter, and Convertio.
3. Are there any desktop converters that can convert WMA files?
Yes, there are many desktop converters available, such as Freemake Audio Converter, MediaHuman Audio Converter, and Xilisoft Audio Converter.
4. How long does the conversion process usually take?
The duration of the conversion process depends on the file size and the speed of your computer. Smaller files usually convert within a few seconds, while larger files may take a few minutes.
5. Can I convert WMA files using an iPhone app?
Yes, there are several iPhone apps available on the App Store that can convert WMA files to iPhone-compatible formats. You can search for them using keywords like “audio converter” or “WMA converter.”
6. Does iTunes support WMA files?
No, iTunes does not support WMA files directly. You will either need to convert them to a compatible format or use a third-party app or software to transfer them.
7. Can I transfer WMA files to my iPhone without using a computer?
No, since iTunes is necessary to transfer WMA files to an iPhone, you will need a computer to complete the process.
8. Are there any alternative media players that support WMA files on iPhone?
Yes, there are several third-party media player apps available on the App Store that support WMA files. Examples include VLC Media Player, KMPlayer, and Infuse.
9. Can I convert WMA files with lossless quality?
Yes, many converters offer lossless conversion options for WMA files. Make sure to select the appropriate settings during the conversion process.
10. How much storage does iTunes take on my computer?
The storage space used by iTunes varies depending on the number of songs and other media files in your library. However, it generally consumes around 400-500 MB of storage.
11. Can I transfer WMA files to my iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer WMA files wirelessly using third-party file transfer apps like AirDrop, Dropbox, or Google Drive. However, you may still need to convert the files to a compatible format.
12. Are there any limitations to using third-party media player apps for playing WMA files on iPhone?
Third-party media player apps may have limited functionality compared to the native Apple Music app. Some features like Siri integration or access to Apple Music’s vast library may not be available in these apps.