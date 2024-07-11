How to transfer Windows movie maker to another computer?

If you have been using Windows Movie Maker on one computer and want to transfer it to another, you may be wondering how to do so without losing your projects and settings. Luckily, moving Windows Movie Maker to a new computer is a relatively straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to successfully transfer Windows Movie Maker to another computer.
Step 1: Back up your projects
Before transferring Windows Movie Maker to a new computer, it’s essential to back up all your existing projects and media files. Copy the entire “Projects” folder on your current computer to an external storage device or a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox.
Step 2: Install Windows Movie Maker on the new computer
Ensure that you have Windows Movie Maker installed on the new computer. If it’s not pre-installed, you can download it from the official Microsoft website or various trusted sources.
Step 3: Locate Windows Movie Maker on the current computer
On your current computer, open File Explorer and navigate to the Windows Movie Maker installation folder. The default location is usually “C:Program Files (x86)Movie Maker”.
Step 4: Copy the Windows Movie Maker installation folder
Copy the entire Windows Movie Maker installation folder from your current computer to the desired location on your new computer. You can use an external storage device or transfer the folder over the network.
Step 5: Run Windows Movie Maker on the new computer
Once the folder is successfully transferred to the new computer, navigate to the location where you pasted it and open the “Moviemk.exe” file. This will run Windows Movie Maker on the new computer.
1. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker to a computer with a different operating system?
No, Windows Movie Maker is designed exclusively for Windows operating systems and cannot be transferred to computers running different operating systems like macOS or Linux.
2. Will transferring Windows Movie Maker delete my projects?
No, transferring Windows Movie Maker to another computer will not delete your projects. However, it’s crucial to back up your projects before transferring them to ensure no data loss occurs.
3. What if I don’t have the installation file for Windows Movie Maker?
If you don’t have the installation file for Windows Movie Maker, you can download it from the official Microsoft website or search for reputable sources online.
4. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker without an external storage device?
Yes, if both computers are connected to the same network, you can transfer the Windows Movie Maker installation folder directly over the network without the need for an external storage device.
5. Do I need administrator privileges to transfer Windows Movie Maker?
Yes, administrator privileges are required to successfully copy and paste the Windows Movie Maker installation folder from one computer to another.
6. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker between different versions of Windows?
Yes, you can transfer Windows Movie Maker between different versions of Windows as long as both computers are running compatible versions of the operating system.
7. Do I need to activate Windows Movie Maker on the new computer?
No, Windows Movie Maker does not require activation separately when transferred to a new computer. It will function normally once copied and run.
8. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker settings to the new computer?
Yes, transferring the Windows Movie Maker folder to the new computer will also transfer your settings, presets, and preferences.
9. Will transferring Windows Movie Maker affect my media files?
No, transferring Windows Movie Maker will not affect your media files. However, it’s always recommended to back up your media files separately to prevent any accidental loss.
10. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker if it’s already open on the current computer?
It’s best to close Windows Movie Maker on the current computer before attempting to transfer it to avoid any potential conflicts.
11. Will transferring Windows Movie Maker transfer my licensed effects and transitions?
No, transferring Windows Movie Maker will not transfer any licensed effects or transitions. You will need to reinstall them on the new computer if desired.
12. Can I transfer Windows Movie Maker to multiple computers simultaneously?
Yes, you can transfer Windows Movie Maker to multiple computers simultaneously by performing the steps mentioned above individually for each computer.