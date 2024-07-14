How to transfer Windows live mail folders to another computer?

If you’re planning to switch computers or back up your Windows Live Mail folders, it’s essential to know how to transfer them to another computer. Luckily, the process is quite straightforward and can be accomplished in a few simple steps. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your Windows Live Mail folders to a new computer, ensuring a seamless transition without losing any important data.
Step 1: Prepare your folders for transfer
Before transferring your Windows Live Mail folders, it’s crucial to ensure they are properly prepared for the process. Follow these steps:
1. Open Windows Live Mail on your current computer.
2. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Select “Export” and then choose “Email messages.”
4. A new window will appear. Select “Microsoft Windows Live Mail” as the format and click “Next.”
5. Choose the folders you want to export. If you want to transfer all folders, select “All folders.” Otherwise, choose specific folders to export.
6. Click “Next” and select a folder on your computer to save the exported file. Choose a convenient location that you can easily access later.
Step 2: Transfer the exported folders
Once you’ve prepared your folders for transfer by exporting them, it’s time to move them to your new computer. Follow these simple steps:
1. Connect a USB drive, external hard drive, or use any other method to transfer files between the computers.
2. Locate the folder(s) you exported in Step 1 on your current computer. They should be saved in the location you selected during the export process.
3. Copy the exported folder(s) onto the USB drive or other transfer method you’re using.
4. Safely remove the USB drive or transfer method from your current computer.
Step 3: Import the folders on your new computer
Now that your Windows Live Mail folders are safely stored on a transfer method, you can proceed to import them into Windows Live Mail on your new computer. Follow these steps:
1. On your new computer, open Windows Live Mail.
2. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Select “Import” and then choose “Email messages.”
4. In the Import window, select “Microsoft Windows Live Mail” as the format and click “Next.”
5. Choose the location where your exported folders are stored. If they are on a USB drive or external hard drive, connect it to your new computer and browse to the appropriate location.
6. Select the folder(s) you want to import, or choose “All folders” if you exported all of them.
7. Click “Next” and wait for the importing process to complete.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Windows Live Mail folders without exporting them?
No, exporting the folders is a necessary step to ensure a seamless transfer to another computer.
2. Can I use cloud storage to transfer my Windows Live Mail folders?
Yes, you can upload the exported folders to various cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox and then download them on your new computer.
3. Can I transfer my Windows Live Mail folders using an Ethernet cable?
Yes, you can connect your two computers using an Ethernet cable and transfer the exported folders directly between them.
4. Is it possible to transfer my Windows Live Mail folders using an external hard drive formatted for Mac?
Yes, you can transfer the folders using an external hard drive as long as it’s formatted in a way that both your current and new computers can read.
5. Do I need to install Windows Live Mail on my new computer before transferring the folders?
Yes, you need to have Windows Live Mail installed on your new computer to import the transferred folders successfully.
6. What if I only want to transfer specific folders and not all of them?
During the export process, you can choose to select specific folders to transfer instead of exporting all of them.
7. Can I import the transferred folders to a different email client?
No, the process described in this article is specific to transferring Windows Live Mail folders and may not be compatible with other email clients.
8. Will my email account settings transfer along with the folders?
No, only the folders and their content will transfer. You will need to set up your email accounts manually on the new computer.
9. Do I need administrator privileges to transfer Windows Live Mail folders?
No, administrator privileges are not required to transfer the folders, but they may be necessary to install Windows Live Mail on the new computer.
10. Can I transfer Windows Live Mail folders between different Windows operating systems?
Yes, you can transfer the folders between different versions of Windows as long as both computers have Windows Live Mail installed.
11. What happens to my folders on the original computer after I transfer them?
The folders will remain on the original computer unless you choose to delete them manually. The transfer process does not delete any data.
12. Will my folder structure be preserved during the transfer?
Yes, the folder structure will be maintained when you import the transferred folders into Windows Live Mail on your new computer.