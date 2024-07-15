How to transfer Windows live mail contactsto new computer?

Transferring Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer is a common task for individuals who are switching devices or setting up a new machine. It is essential to ensure that all important contact information is seamlessly moved to the new computer. In this article, we will explore the steps on how to transfer Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer, as well as address some related FAQs.
How to transfer Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer?
The process of transferring Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer can be broken down into five simple steps:
Step 1: Export contacts from the old computer
Export the contacts from your old computer by launching Windows Live Mail and navigating to the “Contacts” section. Click on “Export” and choose the format in which you want to export the contacts. Select a suitable location to save the exported file.
Step 2: Transfer the exported file
Transfer the exported file, which contains your contacts, to your new computer. You can either use a USB drive, email it to yourself, or utilize any other appropriate method to move the file.
Step 3: Import the contacts on the new computer
On your new computer, open Windows Live Mail and navigate to the “Contacts” section. From the toolbar, click on “Import” and choose the option to import contacts from a file. Browse and select the exported file that you transferred from the old computer.
Step 4: Map the fields
Make sure to map the fields correctly to ensure that the contact information is imported accurately. Windows Live Mail may automatically match some fields, but it’s crucial to review and adjust them if necessary, ensuring the data is properly mapped.
Step 5: Complete the import process
Once you have reviewed and confirmed the field mapping, click on the “Finish” button to complete the import process. Windows Live Mail will then import the contacts from the file, and you will find them readily available in the “Contacts” section.
Now that we have discussed the step-by-step process of transferring Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer, let’s address some common FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my contacts using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer your contacts by exporting them to an external hard drive and then importing them into your new computer.
2. Can I use Windows 10 Mail instead of Windows Live Mail?
Yes, you can use Windows 10 Mail. The process of importing contacts is similar, but instead of Windows Live Mail, look for the import option within the Windows 10 Mail application.
3. Do I need to install Windows Live Mail on the new computer?
It is not necessary to install Windows Live Mail on the new computer solely for transferring contacts. You can use the import function in Windows Live Mail on the new computer without the need for a complete installation.
4. Can I transfer my contacts using cloud storage services like Dropbox?
Certainly! You can upload the exported contacts file to a cloud storage service like Dropbox and then download it on your new computer. From there, simply import the contacts to Windows Live Mail.
5. Will my contact groups transfer along with the individual contacts?
Yes, when you export and import your contacts, the contact groups should transfer seamlessly along with the individual contacts.
6. Can I import contacts from a different email client into Windows Live Mail?
Yes, you can import contacts from other email clients by following a similar process. Export the contacts from the existing email client and import the file into Windows Live Mail.
7. Can I export my contacts to a different file format?
Windows Live Mail provides various formats for exporting contacts, such as CSV, VCF, and TXT. Choose the format that suits your needs and import it into the new computer accordingly.
8. Is it necessary to delete the exported contacts file after import?
No, it is not necessary to delete the exported contacts file. You may choose to keep it as a backup or delete it if you no longer need it.
9. Can I import my Windows Live Mail contacts into other email clients?
The importing process may vary depending on the email client, but generally, you can import Windows Live Mail contacts into other email clients by exporting the contacts to a suitable format and importing them into the new client.
10. Can I export and import contacts individually?
Windows Live Mail does not provide a direct option to export or import contacts individually. However, you can create a separate group in Windows Live Mail and export/import that group instead.
11. How can I ensure the correct field mapping during import?
Before completing the import process, carefully review the field mapping in Windows Live Mail. Double-check that the fields in the exported file match the corresponding fields in Windows Live Mail to ensure accurate import.
12. Will importing contacts overwrite existing contacts in Windows Live Mail?
By default, importing contacts will not overwrite existing contacts in Windows Live Mail. However, if you have duplicate contacts, Windows Live Mail may ask whether you want to merge or replace them during the import process.
In conclusion, transferring Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer is a straightforward process. By following the outlined steps, you can ensure that your vital contact information seamlessly transitions to your new device.