How to transfer Windows live mail contacts to new computer?

Transferring contacts from Windows Live Mail to a new computer can be a daunting task for many users. However, with the right guidance, it can be a seamless and straightforward process. This article will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to transfer your Windows Live Mail contacts to your new computer, ensuring that you have all your important contacts readily available.
Step 1: Export Contacts from Windows Live Mail
The first step is to export your contacts from Windows Live Mail on your old computer. To do this, follow these simple steps:
1. Open Windows Live Mail on your old computer.
2. Click on the “Contacts” button located in the lower-left corner of the window.
3. In the top menu, click on the “Export” button and select “Comma Separated Values (.CSV).”
**
How to transfer Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer?
**
To transfer your Windows Live Mail contacts to a new computer, follow these steps:
Step 2: Save the Exported File
Now that you have selected the CSV option, you will be prompted to save the exported file. Choose a location on your old computer where you can easily find the file, such as your desktop, and provide a name for the file. Click on the “Browse” button, select the location, enter the desired name, and click “Save.”
Step 3: Transfer the Exported File to Your New Computer
Once you have saved the exported file, you need to transfer it to your new computer. You have several options to accomplish this:
1. USB drive: Copy the exported file to a USB drive and then insert the USB drive into your new computer.
2. Cloud storage: Upload the exported file to a cloud storage service, such as Dropbox or Google Drive, and then download it on your new computer.
3. Email attachment: Send the exported file as an email attachment to yourself and access it on your new computer.
Step 4: Import Contacts to Windows Live Mail on Your New Computer
After transferring the exported file to your new computer, it’s time to import the contacts into Windows Live Mail. Here’s how:
1. Open Windows Live Mail on your new computer.
2. Click on the “Contacts” button in the lower-left corner of the window.
3. In the top menu, click on the “Import” button and select “Comma Separated Values (.CSV).”
4. Browse for the exported file on your new computer, select it, and click “Open.”
5. Review the import options and ensure that “CSV (Comma Separated Values)” is selected.
6. Click on the “Next” button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the import process.
Congratulations! Your Windows Live Mail contacts have been successfully transferred to your new computer.
**
Frequently Asked Questions:
**
1. Can I transfer Windows Live Mail contacts using a Mac computer?
No, these instructions are intended for Windows computers only. If you are using a Mac, you should follow alternative methods available for the specific email client you are using.
2. Can I transfer Windows Live Mail contacts using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer the exported file to an external hard drive and then connect it to your new computer to import the contacts.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer the contacts?
No, an internet connection is not required if you choose to transfer the exported file using a USB drive or an external hard drive.
4. Can I directly export and import contacts between two Windows Live Mail applications?
Although it is technically possible, it is not recommended. Transferring contacts using the CSV file method is more reliable and efficient.
5. Can I transfer my Windows Live Mail contacts to another email client?
These instructions are specific to transferring contacts within Windows Live Mail. If you want to transfer contacts to another email client, such as Outlook or Thunderbird, you may need to follow different instructions.
6. Are there any limitations on the number of contacts I can transfer?
No, you can transfer any number of contacts using the CSV file method.
7. Can I export only specific contacts instead of all of them?
Yes, Windows Live Mail allows you to select specific contacts for export. Simply choose the desired contacts before initiating the export process.
8. Do I need administrative access on both computers to transfer the contacts?
No, administrative access is not required for this process.
9. Can I transfer contacts between different versions of Windows Live Mail?
Yes, you can transfer contacts between different versions of Windows Live Mail using the same export/import process.
10. Can I transfer contacts from a Windows Live Mail account to a Gmail account?
Yes, but you may need to follow different instructions specific to exporting contacts from Windows Live Mail to Gmail.
11. Will the Windows Live Mail contacts retain all the associated information, such as phone numbers and email addresses?
Yes, the exported CSV file contains all the contact information, including phone numbers, email addresses, and any other details you have stored.
12. Should I delete the exported CSV file after transferring the contacts?
It is recommended to keep a backup of the exported CSV file in case you need to transfer your contacts again in the future. However, it is up to you whether you want to delete the file or not.