How to transfer Windows live email to new computer?

Transferring data from one computer to another can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to important emails. If you are wondering how to transfer your Windows Live email to a new computer, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to successfully migrate your Windows Live email to your new computer.
**How to transfer Windows Live email to a new computer?**
1. Before you begin, ensure that both your old and new computers have Windows Live Mail installed.
2. Launch Windows Live Mail on your old computer.
3. Click on the “File” tab in the top left corner and select “Export” from the dropdown menu.
4. Choose “Email messages” from the options provided and click on “Next.”
5. Select “Microsoft Windows Live Mail” from the list of formats and click on “Next.”
6. Now, you’ll be prompted to choose the location where you want to save the exported messages. Select a convenient location and click on “Next.”
7. Windows Live Mail will begin exporting your email messages. This may take some time, depending on the size of your mailbox.
8. Once the export process is complete, you will see a confirmation message. Click on “Finish” to close the Export window.
9. Now, it’s time to transfer the exported email messages to your new computer. You can use various methods like a USB drive, an external hard drive, or cloud storage to transfer the exported file.
10. On your new computer, launch Windows Live Mail.
11. Click on the “File” tab and select “Import” from the dropdown menu.
12. Choose “Email messages” and click on “Next.”
13. Select “Microsoft Windows Live Mail” as the format and click on “Next.”
14. In the next window, click on “Browse” and navigate to the location where you saved the exported email file. Select the file and click on “Open.”
15. After selecting the file, click on “Next” to initiate the import process.
16. Windows Live Mail will start importing your email messages. Once completed, you will see a confirmation message. Click on “Finish” to close the Import window.
17. Congratulations! You have successfully transferred your Windows Live email to your new computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Windows Live email without installing Windows Live Mail on my new computer?
No, you need to have Windows Live Mail installed on both the old and new computers for the transfer process.
2. Is it necessary to export my email messages to transfer them?
Yes, exporting your email messages creates a backup file that can be easily imported into Windows Live Mail on your new computer.
3. Can I transfer my Windows Live email using an email client other than Windows Live Mail?
No, to transfer your Windows Live email, you need to use Windows Live Mail as it is specifically designed to handle Windows Live email accounts.
4. Can I use a network connection to transfer my Windows Live email?
Yes, if both your old and new computers are connected to the same network, you can transfer the exported file directly.
5. What if I have multiple Windows Live email accounts?
You can repeat the transfer process for each account separately or choose to export all your email accounts together.
6. Will my email folders be transferred as well?
Yes, the complete mailbox, including email folders, will be transferred to your new computer.
7. What if I don’t see the “Export” option in the Windows Live Mail menu?
Ensure that you have the latest version of Windows Live Mail installed. Alternatively, you can try reinstalling it to resolve any menu-related issues.
8. Can I retain my email settings during the transfer?
Unfortunately, the transfer process does not include email settings. You will have to manually set up your email accounts on the new computer.
9. Is this transfer process applicable to other email clients?
No, this process is specifically for transferring Windows Live email. Other email clients may have different methods for data migration.
10. How long does the transfer process take?
The duration of the transfer process depends on the size of your mailbox and the speed of the storage media being used.
11. Can I transfer my Windows Live email to a Mac computer?
No, the Windows Live Mail application is designed for Windows operating systems and is not compatible with Mac.
12. Can I uninstall Windows Live Mail after transferring my email?
Yes, you can uninstall Windows Live Mail once you’ve successfully transferred your email to your new computer. However, it’s always a good idea to keep backups of your email data.