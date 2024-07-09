How to transfer Windows explorer favorites to new computer?

If you have been using Windows Explorer on your old computer and have a collection of favorite websites and folders that you would like to transfer to your new computer, you’re in luck! In this article, we will walk you through the process of transferring your Windows Explorer favorites to your new computer, ensuring a seamless transition. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Transferring Windows Explorer Favorites:
To transfer your Windows Explorer favorites to a new computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Locate the Favorites Folder on Your Old Computer
– Open Windows Explorer by pressing the Windows key + E on your keyboard.
– Navigate to the following path: C:Users
– Here, you will find a list of all your favorite websites and folders.
Step 2: Copy the Favorites Folder to a USB Drive or Cloud Storage
– Insert a USB flash drive into your old computer, or alternatively, you can use cloud storage services like Dropbox or OneDrive.
– Right-click on the Favorites folder and select “Copy.”
– Open the USB flash drive or your preferred cloud storage location, right-click, and select “Paste” to copy the Favorites folder there.
Step 3: Transfer the Favorites Folder to Your New Computer
– Remove the USB flash drive from your old computer and insert it into your new computer, or access your cloud storage account from your new computer.
– Copy the Favorites folder from the USB drive or cloud storage location.
– Now, navigate to the following path on your new computer: C:Users
– Right-click inside the Favorites folder and select “Paste” to transfer the Favorites from your old computer to the new one.
Step 4: Verify Your Favorites on the New Computer
– Open Windows Explorer on your new computer and navigate to “Favorites.”
– You should see all the websites and folders you transferred from your old computer.
– Test a few favorites to make sure they open correctly.
Voila! You have successfully transferred your Windows Explorer favorites to your new computer. Enjoy quick access to your favorite websites and folders without the hassle of searching for them individually.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1: Can I transfer Windows Explorer favorites from an old version of Windows to a new version?
Yes, you can transfer Windows Explorer favorites between different versions of Windows using the above method. However, ensure the path to the Favorites folder remains the same.
Q2: How can I move my favorites if my old computer is no longer functional?
If your old computer is damaged or inaccessible, you can try removing the hard drive and connecting it to your new computer. From there, follow the steps mentioned above to transfer the Favorites folder.
Q3: Can I transfer only specific favorites instead of the entire folder?
Yes, you can transfer specific favorites by selecting only the relevant files within the Favorites folder while following the steps mentioned above.
Q4: Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB flash drive?
Absolutely! You can use an external hard drive to transfer the Favorites folder from your old computer and then copy it to your new computer using the same steps mentioned above.
Q5: Will transferring my favorites also import my browser bookmarks?
No, transferring Windows Explorer favorites does not transfer browser bookmarks. Internet Explorer bookmarks are separate from the Windows Explorer favorites.
Q6: Can I use this method to transfer favorites from non-Windows operating systems?
No, this method specifically applies to transferring Windows Explorer favorites from one Windows computer to another. Different operating systems may have different methods for transferring favorites.
Q7: What if I don’t see the Favorites folder in Windows Explorer?
In some cases, Windows Explorer may not show the Favorites folder by default. To ensure visibility, go to the “View” tab on Windows Explorer, click on “Navigation pane,” and check “Favorites.”
Q8: Will transferring favorites change the organization of my folders?
No, transferring the Windows Explorer favorites will retain the folder structure and organization as it was on your old computer.
Q9: Can I import my favorites directly into a web browser?
Yes, many web browsers allow you to import your favorites from Windows Explorer. Look for the Import option in your browser’s settings and follow the instructions provided.
Q10: Can I transfer favorites between different user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer favorites between different user accounts on the same computer by following the same steps mentioned above.
Q11: Will transferring favorites also transfer the saved login credentials?
No, transferring Windows Explorer favorites does not transfer any saved login credentials. These are usually stored separately by web browsers.
Q12: What happens if there is already a Favorites folder on my new computer?
If a Favorites folder already exists on your new computer, Windows will prompt you to merge the existing folder with the transferred folder. Choose the option to merge and replace any duplicates to ensure a smooth transfer.
Enjoy Quick Access to Your Favorites!
Now that you know how to transfer your Windows Explorer favorites to a new computer, you can effortlessly access your favorite websites and folders in no time. Enjoy a smooth transition and improved productivity in your computing experience.