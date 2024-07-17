How to transfer Windows 7 licence to new computer?

If you are planning to upgrade your computer or replace it with a new one, you may be wondering if it is possible to transfer your Windows 7 license to the new machine. The good news is that Microsoft allows users to transfer their Windows license to a new computer, but there are a few steps and considerations to keep in mind. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Windows 7 license to a new computer.
Step 1: Check if your license is transferable
Before you proceed, it is important to determine if your Windows 7 license is transferable. Retail licenses of Windows 7 can be transferred from one computer to another, while OEM licenses are tied to the original computer and cannot be transferred. To check the license type, look for the “OEM” or “Retail” keywords on the packaging or documentation of your Windows 7 installation.
Step 2: Deactivate Windows 7 on the old computer
To transfer your Windows 7 license, you need to deactivate the installation on your old computer. This is important to ensure that you are abiding by Microsoft’s licensing terms. To do this, follow these steps:
1. Click on the “Start” button and open the “Control Panel.”
2. Choose “System and Security” and then select “System.”
3. At the bottom, you should see “Windows Activation” status. Click on “Change product key.”
4. Enter your Windows 7 product key and click “Next.”
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the deactivation process.
Step 3: Prepare your new computer
Once you have deactivated Windows 7 on your old computer, it is time to prepare your new computer for the license transfer. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Install Windows 7 on your new computer using the installation media or ISO file.
2. Skip the product key entry during installation. Windows will create a 30-day trial period for you.
Step 4: Activate Windows 7 on the new computer
After you have installed Windows 7 on your new computer, it is time to activate it using your transferred license. Follow these steps to activate Windows:
1. Click on the “Start” button and open the “Control Panel.”
2. Choose “System and Security” and then select “System.”
3. Click on “Activate Windows” and then select “Activate by phone.”
4. Call the telephone number provided and follow the automated instructions to activate your Windows 7 license.
Step 5: Verify activation
To ensure that your Windows 7 license has been successfully transferred and activated on the new computer, you should verify its activation status. Here’s how:
1. Click on the “Start” button and open the “Control Panel.”
2. Choose “System and Security” and then select “System.”
3. At the bottom, you should see “Windows Activation” status. It should state “Windows is activated.”
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license more than once?
No, you can only transfer your Windows 7 license from one computer to another once.
2. What happens if I forgot to deactivate Windows 7 on the old computer?
If you forgot to deactivate Windows 7 on your old computer, you will encounter activation issues on the new computer. Make sure to always deactivate before transferring your license.
3. Can I transfer a Windows 7 OEM license to a virtual machine?
No, OEM licenses are tied to the original computer’s hardware and cannot be transferred to a virtual machine or another computer.
4. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license to a different edition (e.g., Home to Professional)?
No, you can only transfer a Windows 7 license to the same edition. You cannot transfer from a lower edition to a higher one.
5. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license to a Mac?
No, Windows licenses are not transferrable to Mac computers. You would need to purchase a separate Windows license for a Mac.
6. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license if my old computer is no longer functioning?
If your old computer is no longer functioning, but you have the Windows 7 product key, you can contact Microsoft support to explain the situation and request assistance with transferring the license.
7. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license if I built a new computer?
Yes, as long as you have a retail license of Windows 7, you can transfer it to your new self-built computer.
8. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license to someone else?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 7 license to someone else, as long as you are no longer using it on any computer.
9. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license to a computer with a different motherboard?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 7 license to a computer with a different motherboard, as long as it is the same edition.
10. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license if I upgraded to Windows 10 for free?
No, if you upgraded from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free and activated it, your Windows 7 license is no longer eligible for transfer.
11. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license to a computer running Linux?
No, Windows licenses cannot be transferred to non-Windows operating systems.
12. Can I transfer my Windows 7 license if it is a volume license?
No, volume licenses of Windows 7 are typically not transferable. They are intended for businesses and organizations and are tied to specific agreements.
By following these steps and considering the transferability of your Windows 7 license, you can successfully transfer it to your new computer. Make sure to adhere to Microsoft’s licensing terms and activate your license on the new computer to enjoy all the benefits of Windows 7 on your upgraded or replaced machine.