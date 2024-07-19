How to transfer Windows 11 pro license to new computer?

Transferring your Windows 11 Pro license to a new computer can be a daunting process if you are not familiar with the steps involved. Fortunately, it’s not as complicated as it may seem. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Windows 11 Pro license to a new computer effortlessly.
1. Deactivate the License on Your Old Computer: Before transferring the license, ensure that it is deactivated on your old computer. Go to “Settings” and choose “Update & Security.” Then, select “Activation” and click on “Troubleshoot.” Follow the prompts to deactivate the license.
2. Retrieve Your License Key: Make sure you have your Windows 11 Pro license key handy. You can find it in the confirmation email that was sent to you when you initially purchased the license or in the packaging if you bought a physical copy.
3. Activate Windows 11 Pro on the New Computer: On your new computer, go to “Settings,” choose “Update & Security,” and click on “Activation.” Select “Change product key” and enter the license key you retrieved in the previous step. Follow the instructions to activate Windows 11 Pro.
4. Verify Activation: After entering the license key, Windows will verify it with Microsoft’s servers. If the license key is valid, your copy of Windows 11 Pro will be activated on the new computer.
5. Install Necessary Drivers and Updates: Once your license is activated on the new computer, it’s essential to install any required drivers and updates to ensure smooth functioning of your system.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Windows 11 Pro license to multiple computers?
No, once you transfer your license to a new computer, it is no longer valid for use on the old one.
2. Can I transfer my Windows 11 Home license to Windows 11 Pro?
No, you cannot transfer a Windows 11 Home license to Windows 11 Pro. You will need to purchase a separate license for Windows 11 Pro.
3. Can I transfer my Windows 10 Pro license to Windows 11 Pro?
Yes, you can usually transfer a Windows 10 Pro license to Windows 11 Pro, but it may depend on the specific licensing agreement for your Windows 10 Pro.
4. What if I no longer have access to my license key?
If you no longer have access to your license key, you may be able to retrieve it by contacting Microsoft support or checking your Microsoft account for purchase history.
5. Can I transfer my Windows 11 Pro license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 11 Pro license to a virtual machine as long as it complies with the licensing agreement for your specific license.
6. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Windows 11 Pro license?
Yes, you need an internet connection to activate your Windows 11 Pro license on the new computer. Activation requires verification with Microsoft’s servers.
7. Can I transfer my Windows 11 Pro license to a different edition of Windows 11?
No, you cannot transfer your Windows 11 Pro license to a different edition of Windows 11. Each edition requires a separate license.
8. What if my license is already in use on another computer?
If your license is already in use on another computer, you will need to deactivate it on that computer before transferring it to the new one.
9. Can I transfer my license if I upgraded from a previous version of Windows?
Yes, if you upgraded to Windows 11 Pro from a previous version of Windows with a valid license, you can usually transfer that license to a new computer.
10. Do I have to reinstall Windows 11 when transferring my license?
No, transferring your license to a new computer does not require reinstalling Windows 11. Activation can be done through the “Activation” settings.
11. Can I transfer my OEM license?
OEM licenses are usually non-transferrable, so you may not be able to transfer your OEM license to a new computer. Check your specific licensing agreement for more information.
12. What happens to the old computer once I transfer the license?
Once you transfer the license, your old computer’s copy of Windows will become unactivated. However, you can still use it, but with limitations and reduced functionality until you activate a new license.
Transferring your Windows 11 Pro license to a new computer might seem overwhelming, but by following the steps mentioned above, you can smoothly transfer your license and continue using Windows 11 Pro without any hassle.