How to transfer Windows 10 retail to another computer?

If you have recently purchased a retail copy of Windows 10 and need to transfer it to another computer, you may be wondering how to go about it. Transferring Windows 10 to a new device doesn’t have to be a daunting task. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, providing valuable insights along the way.
Understanding Windows 10 Retail Licenses
Before we delve into the transfer process, it is essential to understand what a retail license is and how it differs from other types of licenses. A retail license is a version of Windows 10 that is intended for personal use on a single computer only. It offers more flexibility compared to OEM licenses, which are tied to a specific device.
When you purchase a retail license, you gain the ability to transfer it to another computer if you decide to replace your current one. This feature comes in handy when upgrading or simply wanting to switch to a different device.
Transferring Windows 10 Retail License
Now, let’s go through the steps involved in transferring your Windows 10 retail license to another computer:
Step 1: Verify Your Windows 10 Retail License
Ensure that your Windows 10 license is indeed a retail license. To confirm this, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “cmd” and press Enter to open the Command Prompt.
3. In the Command Prompt window, type “slmgr /dlv” and hit Enter.
4. Look for the “License Type” entry – it should indicate “Retail.”
Step 2: Deactivate Windows 10 on the Current Computer
To transfer your license, you must deactivate Windows 10 on your current computer. Here’s how:
1. Open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I.
2. Click on “Update & Security” followed by “Activation.”
3. Click “Deactivate” under the “Windows” section.
Step 3: Install Windows 10 on the New Computer
Install Windows 10 on your new computer by following these steps:
1. Create a bootable Windows 10 installation media using a USB drive or an installation disc.
2. Plug the installation media into the new computer and restart it.
3. Follow the on-screen prompts to install Windows 10.
**Step 4: Activate Windows 10 on the New Computer**
Once Windows 10 is installed on the new computer, you need to activate it using your retail license key.
1. Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app.
2. Click on “Update & Security” and then select “Activation.”
3. Click on “Change product key” and enter your retail license key when prompted.
4. Follow the instructions to complete the activation process.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I transfer a Windows 10 retail license more than once?
Yes, you can transfer a Windows 10 retail license between computers as many times as you like, as long as it is used on only one computer at a time.
Can I transfer a Windows 10 retail license to an OEM computer?
No, you cannot transfer a retail license to an OEM computer. OEM licenses are tied to the original device and cannot be transferred.
Do I need to reinstall Windows 10 when transferring the license?
Yes, you need to reinstall Windows 10 on the new computer using a bootable installation media.
Can I transfer a retail license if I upgraded from a previous version of Windows?
Yes, as long as you have a retail license for your current version of Windows, you can transfer it to another computer.
What happens to the old computer’s license after the transfer?
Once you deactivate Windows 10 on the old computer, the license becomes available for use on another machine.
Can I transfer a retail license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer a retail license to a virtual machine as long as it is only used on one virtual machine at a time.
Do I need an internet connection to transfer the license?
Yes, an internet connection is required to both deactivate and activate Windows 10 during the transfer process.
Can I transfer a retail license to a Mac computer?
No, Windows 10 retail licenses are only valid for installation on PCs. They cannot be used on Mac computers.
Can I transfer a retail license to a different edition of Windows 10?
Yes, you can transfer a retail license to a different edition of Windows 10 as long as it is the same version (e.g., transfer from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro).
Can I transfer a retail license to another person?
Yes, you can transfer a retail license to another person, given that you no longer use the license yourself.
Can I transfer a retail license if my old computer is no longer functional?
Yes, you can transfer a retail license even if your old computer is no longer functional. Just follow the steps outlined above on your new computer.
Can I transfer a Windows 10 retail license between different language versions?
Yes, you can transfer a Windows 10 retail license between different language versions of the same edition (e.g., from English to Japanese).
What happens if I try to activate a transferred retail license on two computers simultaneously?
When you activate a transferred retail license on a new computer, the old computer’s license is automatically deactivated. It is important to ensure that the license is only active on one computer at a time.
With the steps and information provided above, you now have a clear understanding of how to transfer your Windows 10 retail license to another computer. Follow the process diligently, and enjoy the flexibility that comes with retail licenses. Happy computing!