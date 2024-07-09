How to transfer Windows 10 pro to new computer?

How to Transfer Windows 10 Pro to a New Computer?
If you’ve recently purchased a new computer and want to transfer your Windows 10 Pro license to it, you’re in the right place. Migrating your Windows 10 Pro license can be a seamless process if you follow the steps outlined below:
1. **Check license eligibility:** First and foremost, ensure your license is eligible for transfer. Only retail licenses of Windows 10 Pro can be transferred between devices, while OEM licenses are tied to the original computer they were activated on.
2. **Create a backup:** To protect your data, create a backup of all important files, documents, and settings from your old computer.
3. **Sign out of Windows 10:** Before starting the transfer process, sign out from your Microsoft account on the old computer. Open the start menu, click on your profile picture, and select “Sign out.”
4. **Deactivate Windows 10 Pro:** On your old computer, open the Settings app, go to “Update & Security,” and click on “Activation.” Choose “Troubleshoot” and select “I changed hardware on this device recently.” Then, choose the old computer from the list and follow the prompts to deactivate Windows 10 Pro.
5. **Sign in on the new computer:** Power on your new computer and sign in using your Microsoft account.
6. **Connect to the internet:** Ensure your new computer is connected to the internet to activate Windows 10 Pro successfully.
7. **Reinstall Windows 10 Pro:** If your new computer doesn’t have Windows 10 Pro installed already, you’ll need to reinstall it. You can use the Windows Media Creation Tool to download the installation files from the official Microsoft website.
8. **Activate Windows 10 Pro:** After reinstalling Windows 10 Pro, go to the Settings app, navigate to “Update & Security,” and click on “Activation.” Here, select “Troubleshoot” and choose “I changed hardware on this device recently.” Pick your new computer from the list and follow the prompts to activate Windows 10 Pro.
Now that you know how to transfer Windows 10 Pro to a new computer, let’s address some commonly asked questions:
FAQs
1. Can I transfer my Windows 10 Pro license multiple times?
No, Microsoft restricts the transfer of a Windows 10 Pro license to a single device at a time.
2. What happens if I forgot to deactivate Windows 10 Pro on my old computer?
If you didn’t deactivate Windows 10 Pro on your old computer, you may encounter activation issues on the new one. However, you can contact Microsoft support for assistance.
3. Can I transfer my OEM license to a new computer?
No, OEM licenses are tied to the original computer and cannot be transferred to a new one.
4. Do I need to reinstall all my applications and programs on the new computer?
Yes, transferring Windows 10 Pro to a new computer doesn’t automatically transfer your applications and programs. You’ll need to reinstall them manually.
5. Does transferring Windows 10 Pro delete data from the old computer?
No, transferring Windows 10 Pro doesn’t delete any data from the old computer. However, it’s always recommended to create a backup before starting the process.
6. Can I use the same Windows 10 Pro license on both the old and new computers?
No, a single Windows 10 Pro license can only be active on one device at a time.
7. Is it possible to transfer Windows 10 Pro without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is required to activate Windows 10 Pro on the new computer.
8. Can I transfer my license from a 32-bit to a 64-bit computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 Pro license from a 32-bit to a 64-bit computer as long as it’s a retail license.
9. What if I encounter activation issues on the new computer?
If you face activation issues, use the troubleshoot option in the Windows 10 Pro activation settings or contact Microsoft support for further assistance.
10. Can I transfer Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro on a new computer?
Yes, if you have a valid Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro upgrade license, you can transfer it to a new computer.
11. Can I transfer Windows 10 Pro to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 Pro license to a virtual machine if it’s a retail license and only used on one device at a time.
12. Can I transfer my Windows 10 Pro license to someone else?
No, Windows 10 Pro licenses cannot be transferred to another person; they are tied to the original purchaser.