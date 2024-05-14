**How to Transfer Windows 10 License to Another Computer?**
Windows 10 is a popular operating system used by millions of users around the world. If you have recently upgraded or purchased a new computer, you may wonder how to transfer your Windows 10 license from the old computer to the new one. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your Windows 10 license to another computer.
Before we proceed, it is important to note that transferring a Windows 10 license to another computer is only allowed if your copy of Windows is retail and not an OEM version. Additionally, you need to ensure that you have a valid product key handy.
1. What is a Windows 10 license?
A Windows 10 license is a legal permission that allows you to use Windows 10 on a specific device.
2. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license from one computer to another, as long as it is a retail license.
3. How do I check if my Windows 10 license is retail?
To check if your license is retail, press the Windows key + X, then choose “System” from the menu. In the System window, scroll down to the “Windows activation” section. If it says “Windows is activated with a digital license” or “Windows is activated with a product key,” it means you have a retail license.
4. What if I have an OEM license?
Unfortunately, if you have an OEM license, it is tied to the original computer and cannot be transferred.
5. How do I find my Windows 10 product key?
There are various ways to find your Windows 10 product key. You can check the documentation that came with your computer or the box of the Windows 10 DVD. Additionally, you can use third-party software to retrieve the product key from your current installation.
6. How to transfer Windows 10 license to another computer?
To transfer your Windows 10 license to another computer, follow these steps:
1. Uninstall the Windows 10 license from the old computer by going to Settings > Update & Security > Activation > Troubleshoot. Select “I recently changed hardware on this device” and follow the prompts.
**2. Obtain the product key from the old computer**. You can use third-party software or refer to the documentation that came with your computer.
3. On the new computer, go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation and select “Change product key.” Enter the product key and follow the instructions to activate Windows 10.
7. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to multiple computers?
No, a Windows 10 license can only be transferred to a single computer at a time.
8. Do I need to uninstall Windows from the old computer?
No, you don’t need to uninstall Windows from the old computer. The activation troubleshooter will take care of deactivating the license on the old computer.
9. What if I have trouble activating Windows on the new computer?
If you encounter any issues while activating Windows on the new computer, you can contact Microsoft support for assistance.
10. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a Mac computer?
No, Windows 10 licenses are only valid for Windows-based computers. If you want to use Windows on a Mac, you can use Boot Camp or virtualization software.
11. Will my data and programs be transferred along with the license?
Transferring the Windows 10 license does not automatically transfer your data and programs. You will need to manually backup and transfer your files to the new computer.
12. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a different edition of Windows?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to a different edition of Windows, such as Home to Pro or vice versa, as long as it is within the same version (e.g., Windows 10 to Windows 10). However, you will need to purchase a new product key for the edition you want to upgrade or downgrade to.
In conclusion, transferring a Windows 10 license to another computer is possible as long as you have a retail license. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily activate Windows 10 on your new computer. Remember to keep your product key safe as it is essential for the license transfer process.