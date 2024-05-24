How to transfer Windows 10 license to a different computer?

If you’ve recently upgraded to a new computer or want to replace your current machine, you may be wondering how to transfer your Windows 10 license to the new device. Fortunately, Microsoft offers a simple process to help you accomplish this. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your license successfully.
Transferring a Windows 10 License: Step-by-Step Guide
1. Deactivate the license on your old computer: Before transferring the license, you must release it from your current computer. Go to “Settings” and select “Update & Security.” Then, click on “Activation” and choose “Deactivate” under the current device.
2. Sign in with a Microsoft account: Make sure you are signed in to your new computer using a Microsoft account that has been previously associated with your Windows 10 license.
3. Check if your license is a digital entitlement or a product key: Windows 10 licenses can be tied to your hardware as a digital entitlement or linked to a product key. To determine which type of license you have, go to “Settings,” select “Update & Security,” click on “Activation,” and look for the license type.
4. If you have a digital entitlement: Your license will be automatically recognized when you sign in with your Microsoft account on the new computer. Proceed to the next step.
5. If you have a product key: If you have a physical product key, find it on your old computer, typically on a sticker or in the documentation that came with your device. If you purchased a digital license, you might have received it by email or on the purchase confirmation page. Note down the product key for the next step.
6. Activate the license on the new computer: On your new computer, go to “Settings,” select “Update & Security,” and click on “Activation.” Choose the “Change product key” option and enter the product key you obtained in the previous step.
7. Complete the activation: Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your Windows 10 license on your new computer. Once the process is complete, your license will be successfully transferred.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a different computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to a different computer by deactivating it on your old device and activating it on the new one.
2. How many times can I transfer my Windows 10 license?
You can transfer your Windows 10 license as many times as you need, as long as it is only activated on one device at a time.
3. Can I transfer my license if I have an OEM version of Windows 10?
No, OEM licenses are tied to the original computer and cannot be transferred to a different device.
4. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my license?
Yes, an internet connection is required to deactivate and activate your Windows 10 license.
5. Can I transfer a Windows 10 license from a 32-bit to a 64-bit computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license between different architecture types (32-bit to 64-bit or vice versa).
6. Do I need to reinstall Windows 10 when transferring the license?
No, there is no need to reinstall Windows 10 when transferring the license. It can be done through the activation settings on both computers.
7. Can I transfer my license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to a virtual machine as long as you deactivate it on the current device first.
8. What happens if I don’t deactivate my license before transferring?
If you fail to deactivate your license before transferring, you may encounter activation issues on the new computer.
9. Can I transfer a Windows 10 Pro license to a Windows 10 Home edition?
No, a Windows 10 Pro license cannot be transferred to a Windows 10 Home edition. The editions must match for a successful transfer.
10. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a Mac computer?
No, Windows 10 licenses are specific to Windows-compatible hardware and cannot be transferred to a Mac computer.
11. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to someone else?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to another person, as long as you follow the proper deactivation and activation steps.
12. Can I transfer my license using the Command Prompt?
No, the license transfer process requires using the activation settings in the Windows 10 user interface and cannot be done via Command Prompt alone.
Now that you know how to transfer your Windows 10 license to a different computer, you can easily enjoy the benefits of your license on your new device. Remember to follow the steps carefully to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transfer.