How to transfer waves plugins from one computer to another?

Waves plugins are a popular choice among audio engineers and producers for their high-quality sound processing capabilities. If you have recently switched computers or simply want to transfer your Waves plugins to another machine, you’ll be pleased to know that the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure a seamless transfer.
Step 1: Deactivating Plugins on the Old Computer
The first step is to deactivate the Waves plugins on your old computer. This is important because Waves’ licenses are typically linked to specific devices. To deactivate the plugins, follow these steps:
1. Open your DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) on the old computer.
2. Locate the Waves plugin folder and run the Waves Central application.
3. Click on “Offline Installer” and select “Deactivate” for each plugin that you want to transfer.
Step 2: Transferring Licenses
After deactivating the plugins on your old computer, you need to transfer the licenses to your new machine. Here’s how:
1. Install the Waves Central application on your new computer.
2. Run Waves Central and select “Offline Installer.”
3. Click “Install Products” and choose the plugins you want to transfer.
4. Once the installation is complete, go to “View Licenses.”
5. Click on “Move Licenses” and follow the prompts to transfer the licenses to your new computer.
Step 3: Installing the Plugins on the New Computer
Now that you have successfully transferred the licenses, it’s time to install the Waves plugins on your new computer. Here’s what you should do:
1. Open Waves Central on your new computer.
2. Click on “Install Products” and choose the plugins you want to install.
3. Wait for the installation process to complete.
Step 4: Activating the Plugins on the New Computer
After the installation, you need to activate the plugins on your new computer. Follow these steps to do so:
1. Launch your DAW on the new computer.
2. Locate the Waves plugins folder and run the Waves Central application.
3. Click on “Online” and select “Activate Licenses” for each plugin.
4. Enter your Waves account details and click “Activate.”
The process of transferring Waves plugins from one computer to another involves deactivating the plugins on the old computer, transferring the licenses, installing the plugins on the new computer, and activating them. By following these steps, your Waves plugins will be up and running on your new machine in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer Waves plugins without deactivating them?
No, it is essential to deactivate the Waves plugins on the old computer before transferring them to another machine.
2. Do I need internet access to transfer the licenses?
Yes, an internet connection is required to transfer the licenses using the Waves Central application.
3. Can I transfer Waves plugins from a Mac to a PC?
Yes, the process of transferring Waves plugins is the same regardless of the operating system.
4. What happens if I forget to deactivate the plugins before switching computers?
You will need to contact Waves’ customer support to deactivate the plugins manually.
5. Are there any limitations to the number of times I can transfer the licenses?
Waves allows license transfers between devices up to three times within one year.
6. Can I transfer Waves plugins using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer Waves plugins using an external hard drive by copying the plugin files and licenses.
7. Do I need to reinstall my DAW on the new computer?
Typically, you only need to reinstall the Waves plugins rather than the entire DAW.
8. Can I transfer Waves plugins between different user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer Waves plugins between user accounts on the same computer by following the standard transfer procedure.
9. Will the transfer affect my saved plugin settings?
No, the transfer process only involves moving the plugin files and licenses, not the saved settings.
10. Can I transfer Waves plugins without using the Waves Central application?
No, the Waves Central application is necessary for transferring licenses and managing plugins.
11. Can I transfer Waves plugins between different versions of a DAW?
Yes, you can transfer Waves plugins between different versions of a DAW as long as they are compatible with each other.
12. Can I transfer Waves plugins to a computer without a DAW installed?
Yes, you can transfer Waves plugins to a computer without a DAW installed, but you will need to install a compatible DAW to use the plugins.