How to transfer voicemail to computer iphone?

If you have important voicemails on your iPhone that you want to save or share, you may be wondering how to transfer them to your computer. While it may initially seem like a complex task, with the right techniques, transferring voicemail to your computer can be a breeze. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step, so you can preserve and access your voicemails easily.
The Method
To transfer your voicemails from your iPhone to your computer, follow these simple steps:
- Connect your iPhone to your computer using a compatible USB cable.
- Open iTunes or Finder (on Mac running macOS Catalina or later) on your computer.
- Select your iPhone from the device list in iTunes or Finder.
- Go to the “Summary” tab and enable the “Back Up Now” option. Ensure that the backup is encrypted to include voicemail data.
- Wait for the backup process to complete. This may take a few minutes depending on the amount of data.
- Once the backup is finished, you can locate the voicemail files on your computer. The exact location will depend on your operating system.
- To find the voicemail files on a Mac, go to ~/Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup/ and search for the folder that represents the backup you just created. The voicemail files are stored in the VoicemailData folder within that backup.
- If you are using a Windows PC, the voicemail files can be found in C:Users[username]AppDataRoamingApple ComputerMobileSyncBackup. Again, locate the backup you just created and access the VoicemailData folder within it.
- Copy the voicemail files from the backup folder to a desired location on your computer.
- You can now access your voicemails on your computer by using a compatible audio player or transferring them to another device.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer voicemails from my iPhone to my computer without iTunes or Finder?
No, iTunes or Finder is required to create a backup that includes voicemail data, which can then be transferred to your computer.
2. What if my voicemails are not included in my iTunes or Finder backup?
Ensure that you have selected the option to encrypt your backup, as non-encrypted backups do not include voicemail data. If you have already backed up without encryption, you will need to create a new encrypted backup.
3. Can I transfer voicemails to my computer wirelessly?
Transferring voicemails wirelessly is not possible using the native backup methods. However, third-party tools and applications may offer wireless transfer options.
4. Are the transferred voicemails in a playable format on my computer?
Yes, the transferred voicemail files are in a compatible audio format, such as .m4a, that can be played using various media players.
5. Can I transfer voicemails to another iOS device?
Yes, once you have transferred the voicemail files to your computer, you can sync them with another iOS device using iTunes or Finder.
6. Will transferring voicemails using this method delete them from my iPhone?
No, this method creates a backup of your voicemails without removing them from your iPhone. Your voicemails will still be accessible on your device.
7. Can I selectively transfer specific voicemails from my iPhone?
As the backup process includes all voicemails, it is not possible to selectively transfer specific voicemails using this method. However, once transferred to your computer, you can manually delete any unnecessary voicemail files.
8. Can I use this method to transfer voicemails from an Android device?
No, this method is specifically for transferring voicemails from an iPhone. For Android devices, there are alternative methods and applications available.
9. Are there any third-party applications available for transferring voicemails to a computer?
Yes, there are several third-party applications available on the App Store that offer more user-friendly options for transferring voicemails to a computer.
10. Can I transfer voicemails to a cloud storage service instead?
While this method primarily focuses on transferring voicemails to a computer, you can transfer the copied voicemail files to a cloud storage service for added accessibility and backup.
11. Are there any free alternatives to iTunes for backing up voicemails?
There are free alternatives to iTunes, such as third-party backup software, that may offer similar functionality for backing up voicemails.
12. Can I transfer deleted voicemails using this method?
This method only transfers voicemails that are included in the backup. If the voicemail has been deleted before creating the backup, it cannot be transferred using this method.