How to transfer voice memos from itunes to computer 2017?

Voice memos are a convenient way to record lectures, interviews, or personal notes on your iPhone or iPad. However, as the voice memos pile up, you may find yourself running out of storage space on your device. Transferring your voice memos from iTunes to your computer is an excellent solution to free up space and keep your recordings safe. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer voice memos from iTunes to your computer in 2017.
Step 1: Connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer
Using a USB cable, connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. Make sure to unlock your device and trust the computer if prompted.
Step 2: Open iTunes
Launch iTunes on your computer. If it doesn’t open automatically, you can manually open it from the start menu (Windows) or the Applications folder (Mac).
Step 3: Access your device
In iTunes, click on the device icon located at the top-left corner of the window. This will open the Summary page of your device.
Step 4: Select “Music” or “Voice Memos”
On the left-hand sidebar, you’ll find a list of different content categories. If you’re using an older version of iTunes (pre-iTunes 12.7), select “Music” from the sidebar. However, if you’re using iTunes 12.7 or later, select “Voice Memos” instead.
Step 5: Choose the voice memos you want to transfer
Once you’ve selected the appropriate category, you’ll see a list of all the voice memos on your device. Check the box next to each memo you want to transfer.
Step 6: Export voice memos to your computer
Click on the “File” menu at the top-left corner of the iTunes window and select “Export As” (in older versions), or click on the “Export” button (in iTunes 12.7 and later). Choose the desired location on your computer where you want to save the voice memos, and click “Save”.
Step 7: Access your voice memos on your computer
Navigate to the location on your computer where you saved the voice memos. You can now access and play them using media players like iTunes, Windows Media Player, or VLC.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I back up my voice memos?
To back up your voice memos, simply follow the steps mentioned above to transfer them from iTunes to your computer. This way, you will have a copy saved on your computer.
2. Can I transfer voice memos wirelessly?
No, unfortunately, iTunes does not support wireless transfer of voice memos. You need to connect your device to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Can I transfer voice memos from my iPad to my computer?
Yes, the steps mentioned above are applicable to both iPhones and iPads. Connect your iPad to your computer, and follow the same instructions.
4. How do I import voice memos back to my iPhone?
You can import voice memos back to your iPhone by syncing your device with iTunes. Simply select the voice memos you want to import in iTunes and click on “Sync” to transfer them back to your iPhone.
5. Do voice memos take up iCloud storage?
Yes, voice memos are included in your iCloud backup. They consume iCloud storage space if the Voice Memos option is enabled in your iCloud settings.
6. How do I extract voice memos from an iTunes backup?
To extract voice memos from an iTunes backup, you need the assistance of a third-party tool like iBackupBot or iPhone Backup Extractor. These tools allow you to access and extract specific data from your iTunes backup.
7. Can I transfer voice memos from iTunes to an Android device?
No, iTunes is designed for Apple devices and does not support direct transfer of voice memos to Android devices. However, you can use third-party apps or services to transfer your voice memos to an Android device.
8. What file format are voice memos stored in?
Voice memos are recorded and stored in the M4A file format, which is a compressed audio file format commonly used by Apple devices.
9. Can I transfer voice memos from iTunes to a new computer?
Yes, you can transfer your voice memos from iTunes to a new computer by following the same steps mentioned above. Connect your device to the new computer and transfer the voice memos.
10. Are voice memos lost if I update iTunes?
No, updating iTunes will not result in the loss of your voice memos, as they remain stored on your device. However, it is always a good practice to back up your voice memos before performing any major updates.
11. Can I transfer voice memos from iTunes to Google Drive?
Yes, you can manually upload the voice memos from your computer (where you saved them from iTunes) to Google Drive, or you can use the Google Drive desktop application to automatically sync your saved voice memos.
12. Can I transfer voice memos without using iTunes?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available that allow you to transfer voice memos from your iPhone or iPad to your computer without using iTunes. Examples include iExplorer, AnyTrans, and WALTR 2.