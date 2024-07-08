With the popularity of online streaming services and the abundance of digital content, it’s no surprise that many people want to transfer videos to their PS4 gaming console. Whether you want to enjoy your favorite movies or share recorded gameplay footage, transferring videos to your PS4 from a USB drive is a straightforward process. So, if you’re wondering how to transfer videos to PS4 from USB, read on to discover the steps involved.
**How to Transfer Videos to PS4 from USB?**
Transferring videos to your PS4 from a USB drive is a quick and easy process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you do it:
1. Prepare your USB drive: Format your USB drive to FAT32 or exFAT file system.
2. Create a new folder on your USB drive: Name it “Videos” to make it easier to find and organize your videos.
3. Copy videos to the USB drive: Locate the videos you want to transfer on your computer and copy them to the “Videos” folder on your USB drive.
4. Safely remove the USB drive from your computer.
5. Connect your USB drive to the PS4: Insert the USB drive into one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
6. Access the Media Player app: From the main menu of your PS4, go to the “Media” tab and select the Media Player app.
7. Locate your videos: Once the Media Player app is open, select your USB drive from the list of available storage devices.
8. Play your videos: Browse through the “Videos” folder on your USB drive, select the video you want to watch, and enjoy it on your PS4.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer any video format to my PS4?
Yes, PS4 supports various video formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, and more.
2. Are there any size limitations for the videos I transfer?
Yes, videos larger than 4GB must be formatted as exFAT, as FAT32 has a file size limitation.
3. Can I transfer videos with subtitles?
Yes, if the video and subtitle file have the same name and are in the same folder, PS4’s Media Player will automatically recognize and display the subtitles.
4. Can I transfer videos with multiple audio tracks?
Yes, you can transfer videos with multiple audio tracks, and you can switch between them while playing the video on your PS4.
5. Is it possible to transfer videos from a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos from a Mac computer by simply following the same steps to copy the videos to the USB drive.
6. Can I transfer videos from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer videos from an external hard drive that is compatible with your PS4’s USB ports.
7. Can I transfer videos while playing games?
Unfortunately, you cannot directly transfer videos while playing games on your PS4. The transfer process needs to be done through the Media Player app.
8. How many videos can I transfer at once?
You can transfer as many videos as your USB drive can hold, considering its available storage capacity.
9. Can I organize videos into different folders on my USB drive?
Yes, you can create multiple folders and organize your videos into different categories or themes.
10. Can I transfer videos to PS4 from a smartphone or tablet?
No, the PS4 does not have direct compatibility with smartphones or tablets for video transfers. You would need to transfer the videos to a USB drive first.
11. Any restrictions on copyrighted videos?
Copyrighted videos downloaded from unofficial sources may have DRM protection that renders them unplayable on your PS4.
12. Can I transfer videos and play them on a PS4 Pro?
Yes, the process is the same for both PS4 and PS4 Pro models. You can transfer and play videos on any PS4 console.