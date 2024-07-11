How to transfer videos from ps4 to phone without usb?

One of the joys of owning a PlayStation 4 is capturing and sharing memorable gaming moments. Whether it’s an incredible kill streak, a hilarious glitch, or a stunning game-ending cutscene, being able to transfer these videos to your phone allows you to show them off and relive those experiences wherever you go. But what if you don’t have a USB cable at hand? Don’t worry, there are alternative methods to transfer videos from your PS4 to your phone without using a USB connection.
**Answer:** Use the PlayStation Messenger App
The PlayStation Messenger app is a handy tool for keeping in touch with your gaming buddies, but it also serves another purpose – it allows you to transfer videos from your PS4 to your phone without a USB cable. Here’s how to do it:
1. Install the PlayStation Messenger app on your phone (available for both iOS and Android).
2. Sign in using your PlayStation Network account, the same one linked to your PS4.
3. On your PS4, go to the video you want to transfer and select the “Share” button.
4. Choose the option to share the video to your activities.
5. Open the PlayStation Messenger app on your phone and select the message notification you received.
6. Download the video to your phone using the download button within the message.
7. Once the download is complete, the video will be saved in your phone’s media library, ready to be shared or enjoyed.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I only transfer videos to my phone using the PlayStation Messenger app?
No, there are other methods available, but the PlayStation Messenger app offers a convenient and straightforward way to transfer videos wirelessly.
2. Can I transfer videos from my PS4 to my phone using Bluetooth?
No, the PS4 does not support Bluetooth file transfer to external devices like phones.
3. Will my videos lose quality during the transfer process?
No, the videos will retain their original quality when transferred to your phone.
4. Can I transfer videos to my phone if I don’t have the PlayStation Messenger app?
Yes, there are alternative methods such as transferring the videos to a USB storage device and then connecting that device to your phone using an OTG cable, or uploading the videos to a cloud storage service like Google Drive and then downloading them to your phone.
5. How long does it take to transfer a video using the PlayStation Messenger app?
The transfer time depends on your internet connection speed and the size of the video file. Generally, it should not take too long, especially for shorter videos.
6. Can I share the transferred videos with my friends?
Yes, once the videos are saved on your phone, you can share them through messaging apps, social media, or any other platform of your choice.
7. What file formats are supported when transferring videos to my phone?
The PlayStation Messenger app supports various common video formats, including MP4 and AVI. However, it’s always a good idea to check the compatibility of your phone with specific file formats.
8. Can I transfer videos from PS4 to my iPhone?
Yes, the PlayStation Messenger app is available for both iOS and Android devices, so you can transfer videos from your PS4 to your iPhone without using a USB cable.
9. Can I transfer multiple videos at once using the PlayStation Messenger app?
Yes, you can transfer multiple videos one after the other using the same process outlined above.
10. Are there any size limitations for video transfers using the PlayStation Messenger app?
The PlayStation Messenger app imposes a file size limit of 500MB for each video transfer.
11. Can I transfer videos from my PS4 to my phone if they are stored on an external hard drive?
Yes, as long as your external hard drive is connected to your PS4, you can transfer videos from it to your phone using the PlayStation Messenger app.
12. Is it possible to transfer videos directly from my PS4 to the cloud and then access them on my phone?
Unfortunately, the PS4 does not have a built-in feature for uploading videos directly to cloud storage. However, you can use an external capture device or software to record the videos and then upload them to the cloud for access on your phone.