**How to transfer videos from iPhone to Mac with USB?**
Transferring videos from your iPhone to your Mac can be a useful way to free up storage space on your device or edit videos on your computer. While there are multiple methods to achieve this, using a USB cable to transfer videos is one of the most straightforward and efficient methods. Follow these steps to transfer videos from your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable:
1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable.
2. On your iPhone, you may see a prompt asking for permission to trust this computer. Tap “Trust” to proceed.
3. On your Mac, the Photos app will usually open automatically. If it doesn’t, you can manually open it.
4. Select your iPhone from the left sidebar under the “Devices” section.
5. Click on the “Import” tab in the top right corner of the Photos app.
6. Choose the videos you want to transfer by selecting them individually or selecting “Import All New Videos.”
7. Click the “Import Selected” or “Import All” button to begin the transfer.
8. The selected videos will now be transferred from your iPhone to your Mac.
**Frequently Asked Questions:**
1. Can I transfer videos from an iPhone to a Mac using a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer videos from an iPhone to a Mac using a USB cable.
2. What is the advantage of using a USB cable to transfer videos?
Using a USB cable provides a direct and reliable connection between your iPhone and Mac, ensuring a fast and secure transfer of videos.
3. Do I need any additional software for transferring videos?
No, you don’t need any additional software. The Photos app on your Mac can handle the video transfer process.
4. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to Mac wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly using various methods such as AirDrop, iCloud, or third-party apps. However, using a USB cable is often faster and more convenient.
5. Can I transfer both photos and videos using this method?
Yes, you can transfer both photos and videos from your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable.
6. Will transferring videos from my iPhone to Mac using USB delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring videos from your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable will create a copy on your computer while keeping the original videos intact on your device.
7. Do I need to have the latest macOS version for this method?
No, you can use this method on any macOS version that supports the Photos app.
8. What if I don’t have the Photos app on my Mac?
If you don’t have the Photos app, you can use other alternative software such as Image Capture or iMazing for transferring videos from your iPhone to your Mac.
9. Can I choose where to save the transferred videos on my Mac?
Yes, during the import process, the Photos app will ask you to select the destination folder on your Mac where the videos will be saved.
10. Can I edit the transferred videos on my Mac?
Yes, once the videos are transferred to your Mac, you can use various video editing software like iMovie or Adobe Premiere Pro to edit them.
11. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to multiple Mac devices?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to multiple Mac devices using the same method with different Mac computers.
12. Do I need an internet connection to transfer videos using USB?
No, transferring videos from your iPhone to your Mac using USB does not require an internet connection. The transfer occurs solely through the USB cable.