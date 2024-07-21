How to transfer videos from iPhone to computer using itunes?

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ve probably captured many memorable videos on your device. However, due to limited storage or the desire to keep a backup, you may want to transfer those videos from your iPhone to your computer. iTunes is one of the most commonly used methods to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring videos from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes.
Getting Started
Before we delve into the steps, make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer. If not, visit the Apple website and download and install iTunes before proceeding.
Connecting Your iPhone to Your Computer
To transfer videos from your iPhone to your computer, you need to establish a connection between the two devices. Follow these steps to connect your iPhone to your computer:
1. Connect one end of the Lightning cable to your iPhone’s port.
2. Plug the other end of the cable into an available USB port on your computer.
3. Unlock your iPhone and trust the computer by following the on-screen prompts.
Transferring Videos Using iTunes
Now that your iPhone is connected to your computer, follow these steps to transfer your videos:
1. Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
2. Click on the iPhone icon that appears in the top-left corner of the iTunes window.
3. In the left sidebar, click on “Movies” or “TV Shows,” depending on where your videos are stored.
4. Check the box next to “Sync Movies” or “Sync TV Shows” to enable syncing.
5. Choose whether you want to sync all videos or selected videos.
6. If you select “Selected TV Shows” or “Selected Movies,” choose the videos you want to transfer.
7. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button in the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window.
8. Wait for the syncing process to complete.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer videos from iPhone to computer without iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party software like iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox to transfer videos from your iPhone to your computer without using iTunes.
2. Does iTunes compress videos during the transfer process?
No, iTunes does not compress videos unless you choose the option to convert videos to a smaller file size during the sync.
3. Can I transfer iPhone videos to a Windows computer using iTunes?
Yes, iTunes works with both Windows and macOS, allowing you to transfer videos from your iPhone to a Windows computer.
4. How long does it take to transfer videos from an iPhone to a computer using iTunes?
The transfer time depends on the number and size of the videos being transferred. Larger files or a large number of videos may take longer to sync.
5. Can I transfer purchased movies from the iTunes Store to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer purchased movies from the iTunes Store on your iPhone to your computer using the same steps as mentioned above.
6. What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize my iPhone?
Make sure you have trusted the computer on your iPhone and have the latest version of iTunes installed. If the problem persists, try using a different USB cable or port.
7. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, iTunes only allows syncing with one computer at a time. To transfer videos to multiple computers, you’ll need to repeat the process on each computer.
8. Will transferring videos from iPhone to computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring videos from iPhone to computer using iTunes will create a copy on your computer while keeping the original videos on your iPhone.
9. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to an external hard drive using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to an external hard drive by selecting the external hard drive as the destination within iTunes.
10. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to a Mac without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods like AirDrop or using the Photos app that allow you to transfer videos from your iPhone to a Mac directly.
11. What video formats does iTunes support for syncing?
iTunes supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI. However, some formats may require additional software or conversion.
12. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to a specific folder on my computer?
No, iTunes transfers videos to a default location on your computer based on your settings. However, you can later manually move the videos to a specific folder if desired.