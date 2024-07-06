How to transfer videos from computer to iPhone using itunes?

If you have downloaded or saved videos on your computer and want to enjoy them on your iPhone, iTunes offers a simple and efficient solution. With iTunes, you can easily transfer your videos from your computer to your iPhone. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
Transferring Videos from Computer to iPhone using iTunes
1. **Connect your iPhone to your computer**: Start by connecting your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. **Open iTunes**: Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically when connecting your iPhone.
3. **Authorize your device**: If it is the first time connecting your iPhone to this computer, you might need to authorize your device. Follow the prompts and enter your Apple ID credentials to authorize your iPhone.
4. **Access your device**: Once your iPhone is connected and authorized, click on the phone icon that appears in the iTunes interface.
5. **Navigate to the “Movies” tab**: Click on the “Movies” tab from the sidebar menu on the left side of the iTunes window.
6. **Choose video files**: Click on the “Add File to Library” option in the top left corner of the iTunes window. This will allow you to choose the videos you want to transfer from your computer to your iPhone.
7. **Select videos**: Browse your computer’s file explorer and select the videos you want to transfer. You can select multiple videos using the Ctrl or Command key while clicking on the desired files.
8. **Import videos**: Click on the “Open” button once you have selected the videos. iTunes will then start importing the selected videos into your iTunes library.
9. **Sync videos**: After the import process is complete, go back to the “Movies” tab in your iPhone’s settings on iTunes.
10. **Check the sync option**: Ensure that the “Sync Movies” option is checked.
11. **Select videos for sync**: Choose the videos you want to transfer to your iPhone by selecting the checkbox next to each video.
12. **Initiate sync**: Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button at the bottom right corner of the iTunes window to start syncing the selected videos to your iPhone.
13. **Wait for sync**: Wait for iTunes to finish transferring the videos to your iPhone. The time taken will depend on the size of the videos and the speed of the USB connection.
14. **Eject your iPhone**: Once the sync is complete, you can safely disconnect your iPhone from your computer by clicking on the “Eject” button next to your device’s name in the iTunes interface.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer videos from any computer to my iPhone using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer videos from any computer with iTunes installed to your iPhone, regardless of whether it’s previously synced with another computer or not.
2. How do I authorize my iPhone on a new computer?
When you connect your iPhone to a new computer, follow the prompts on iTunes to authorize the device using your Apple ID credentials.
3. Can I transfer videos from a Mac to an iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer videos from both Mac and Windows computers to your iPhone using iTunes.
4. Are there any video format restrictions when transferring videos using iTunes?
Yes, iTunes supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI. However, it’s best to use formats compatible with iOS devices, such as MP4.
5. Can I transfer videos from iTunes to my iPhone wirelessly?
No, videos cannot be transferred wirelessly from iTunes to your iPhone. A USB connection is required for syncing.
6. Will transferring videos from my computer to iPhone using iTunes delete the existing videos on my iPhone?
No, unless you choose to manually delete videos from your iPhone during the syncing process, existing videos will not be deleted.
7. How can I organize my videos in iTunes?
In iTunes, you can create playlists to organize your videos. Simply select the videos you want to include and choose the “New Playlist” option under the File menu.
8. Can I transfer videos directly to a specific app on my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer videos directly to supported apps on your iPhone by selecting the app from the “File Sharing” section available in the iTunes settings for your device.
9. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to my computer using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to your computer using iTunes. Simply connect your iPhone, navigate to its settings in iTunes, choose the videos you want to transfer, and click on the “Export” button.
10. Can I transfer videos from my iCloud account to my iPhone using iTunes?
No, videos stored in your iCloud account cannot be directly transferred to your iPhone using iTunes. iCloud videos can be accessed through the Photos app on your iPhone.
11. What happens if I disconnect my iPhone during the syncing process?
If you accidentally disconnect your iPhone while syncing, the process will be interrupted, and you may need to restart the sync after reconnecting your device.
12. Can I transfer videos to my iPhone using alternatives to iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative software applications available that can be used to transfer videos from your computer to your iPhone, such as iMazing, WinX MediaTrans, and AnyTrans. These tools offer additional features and may provide a more user-friendly experience for some users.