How to transfer videos from computer to iPhone 6s?

The iPhone 6s is a fantastic device for watching videos on the go, but sometimes you may have videos stored on your computer that you want to transfer and enjoy on your iPhone. In this article, we will guide you through the simple process of transferring videos from your computer to your iPhone 6s.
Using iTunes
To transfer videos from your computer to your iPhone 6s, the most commonly used method is through iTunes. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 6s to your computer
Use the cable that came with your iPhone 6s to connect it to your computer. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 2: Add videos to your iTunes library
Click on the “File” menu in iTunes and select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library”. Browse your computer to select the videos you want to transfer and click “Open”. The selected videos will now be added to your iTunes library.
Step 3: Sync the videos to your iPhone 6s
Click on the iPhone icon that appears in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. Go to the “Movies” tab and check the box next to “Sync Movies”. Choose the videos you want to transfer from the list that appears. Click the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start the transfer process.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer videos wirelessly to my iPhone 6s?
Yes, there are apps available that allow wireless transfer of videos from your computer to your iPhone 6s, such as AirDrop and cloud storage apps like Dropbox or Google Drive.
2. What video formats does the iPhone 6s support?
The iPhone 6s supports a variety of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI. However, MP4 is the most recommended format for best compatibility.
3. Can I transfer videos to my iPhone 6s without iTunes?
Yes, there are third-party software programs available that allow you to transfer videos to your iPhone 6s without using iTunes, such as iMazing and WALTR.
4. How do I transfer large video files to my iPhone 6s?
If you have large video files that cannot fit on your iPhone 6s, you can compress them using video compression software before transferring them to your device.
5. Can I transfer videos from a Windows computer to my iPhone 6s?
Yes, the process of transferring videos from a Windows computer to an iPhone 6s is the same as on a Mac. You just need to have iTunes installed on your Windows computer.
6. Can I transfer videos from multiple computers to my iPhone 6s?
Yes, you can transfer videos from multiple computers to your iPhone 6s. Just make sure you use the same iTunes account and follow the steps mentioned above for each computer.
7. How do I transfer videos to a specific app on my iPhone 6s?
If you want to transfer videos to a specific app on your iPhone 6s, you can use third-party apps like Documents by Readdle, which allows you to transfer videos to specific app folders.
8. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone 6s to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone 6s to your computer using iTunes. Connect your iPhone to your computer, select it in iTunes, choose the videos you want to transfer, and click “Export”.
9. How do I transfer videos from my MacBook to my iPhone 6s?
To transfer videos from your MacBook to your iPhone 6s, follow the same steps mentioned above using iTunes. Connect your iPhone to your MacBook, add the videos to your iTunes library, and sync them to your iPhone.
10. Can I transfer videos from my iCloud Drive to my iPhone 6s?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iCloud Drive to your iPhone 6s using the iCloud Drive app. Simply open the app, locate the video you want to transfer, and tap on it to download it to your iPhone.
11. How do I transfer videos from my Google Drive to my iPhone 6s?
To transfer videos from your Google Drive to your iPhone 6s, download the Google Drive app from the App Store. Sign in with your Google Account, locate the video in the app, and tap on it to download it to your iPhone.
12. How long does it take to transfer videos from a computer to an iPhone 6s?
The transfer time depends on the size of the videos and the speed of your computer and connection. Generally, it should only take a few minutes to transfer videos from a computer to an iPhone 6s.