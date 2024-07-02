How to transfer video from Samsung s21 to computer?

The Samsung S21 is a powerful smartphone that allows users to capture stunning videos. However, due to limited storage space and the need for further editing or sharing, you might want to transfer these videos to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring videos from your Samsung S21 to a computer.
Method 1: Using a USB Cable
The most common and straightforward method to transfer videos from your Samsung S21 to your computer is by using a USB cable. Follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your Samsung S21 to your computer using a USB cable.
2. On your phone, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel and select “USB options.”
3. Choose “Transfer files” or “File transfer” mode.
4. Now, navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer” on your computer.
5. Locate your Samsung S21, which should appear as a storage device.
6. Double click on your phone’s storage device to open it.
7. Find the “DCIM” folder, which contains your captured video files.
8. Select the videos you want to transfer to your computer and copy them by right-clicking and choosing “Copy” or by using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + C.”
9. Navigate to the desired location on your computer where you want to save the videos.
10. Paste the copied videos by right-clicking and choosing “Paste” or by using the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + V.”
11. Wait for the videos to transfer, and once completed, you can disconnect your Samsung S21 from the computer.
Method 2: Using Samsung Smart Switch
Samsung Smart Switch is a convenient software designed to simplify the process of data transfer between Samsung devices and computers. Here’s how to use it to transfer videos:
1. Download and install Samsung Smart Switch on your computer.
2. Launch the program and connect your Samsung S21 to the computer using the USB cable.
3. On the Samsung Smart Switch interface, select the “Backup” tab.
4. Here, you can choose to back up all data or select specific content types, such as videos.
5. Once you’ve selected the videos you want to transfer, click on “Backup.”
6. Wait for the backup process to complete.
7. Once the backup is finished, disconnect your Samsung S21 from the computer.
8. Now, reconnect your Samsung S21 to the computer.
9. Launch Samsung Smart Switch again and click on the “Restore” tab.
10. Select the backup file you created previously and click on “Restore now.”
11. The selected videos will be transferred back to your Samsung S21.
12. If you want to access the videos on your computer, you can find them in the default backup folder.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer videos wirelessly from my Samsung S21 to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly using cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox, or by utilizing Samsung’s “Link to Windows” feature.
2. Can I use a Bluetooth connection to transfer videos?
Bluetooth is not recommended for transferring large video files due to its slower speed compared to wired or wireless transferring methods.
3. How do I transfer videos using Google Drive?
Install the Google Drive app both on your Samsung S21 and your computer, upload the videos from your phone to your Drive, and then download them from your Drive to your computer.
4. Is there any software other than Samsung Smart Switch that I can use?
Yes, you can use third-party software like Airdroid, Snapdrop, or HandShaker to transfer videos from your Samsung S21 to your computer.
5. What if my computer doesn’t recognize my Samsung S21?
Ensure that you have the necessary Samsung USB drivers installed on your computer. You can download them from Samsung’s official website.
6. Can I transfer videos directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to your computer and choose it as the destination for transferring your videos from Samsung S21.
7. Do I need to install any additional apps on my Samsung S21?
No, you don’t need any additional apps as the phone’s native file transfer feature or Samsung Smart Switch can handle the transfer process.
8. Can I transfer videos from my Samsung S21 to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can follow the same methods mentioned above to transfer videos from your Samsung S21 to a Mac computer.
9. How long does it take to transfer videos from Samsung S21 to a computer?
The time taken for video transfer depends on the size of the videos and the transfer method used.
10. Can I transfer videos from my Samsung S21 to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your Samsung S21 to multiple computers using the same methods.
11. Can I compress the videos during the transfer process?
Yes, you can use video compression software to reduce the file size of the videos before transferring them to your computer.
12. How to transfer videos from Samsung S21 to computer without a USB cable?
You can use wireless transfer methods such as cloud storage services, Samsung’s “Link to Windows” feature, or third-party apps like Airdroid to transfer videos from your Samsung S21 to your computer without a USB cable.