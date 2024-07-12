**How to transfer video from Osmo Pocket to computer?**
The Osmo Pocket is a compact and powerful handheld gimbal camera that allows you to capture stunning videos on the go. However, once you’ve recorded your footage, you may wonder how to transfer it from your Osmo Pocket to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
1. Connect the Osmo Pocket to your computer:
You will need a USB-C cable to connect your Osmo Pocket to your computer. Plug the smaller end of the cable into the USB-C port on your Osmo Pocket and the larger end into a USB port on your computer.
2. Turn on the Osmo Pocket:
Press the power/mode button on the Osmo Pocket to turn it on. Once it’s powered on, you may need to unlock it by swiping up on the screen and entering the password if you have set one.
3. Choose the correct mode:
On the Osmo Pocket screen, tap on the mode icon at the top right corner and select the “Storage” option. This ensures that the Osmo Pocket operates in the correct mode for file transfer.
4. Open your computer’s file explorer:
On your computer, open the file explorer or the equivalent app that allows you to navigate through your files.
5. Locate the connected Osmo Pocket:
In the file explorer, look for the connected Osmo Pocket. It should appear as an external storage device, similar to a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.
6. Open the Osmo Pocket storage:
Double-click on the Osmo Pocket icon to open its storage.
7. Navigate to the video folder:
Inside the Osmo Pocket storage, navigate to the folder where the video files are stored. Usually, the videos can be found in the DCIM folder.
8. Select and copy the desired video files:
To transfer specific videos, select them by clicking once on each file while holding the Ctrl key on Windows or the Command key on Mac. Once selected, right-click on any of the selected files and choose the “Copy” option.
9. Paste the video files on your computer:
Navigate to the desired location on your computer where you want to save the video files. Right-click and choose the “Paste” option to transfer the files from your Osmo Pocket to your computer.
10. Wait for the transfer to complete:
The time it takes to transfer the videos depends on their file size and the speed of your USB connection. Larger files may take longer to copy, so be patient.
11. Safely eject the Osmo Pocket:
Once the transfer is complete, make sure to safely eject the Osmo Pocket from your computer. Right-click on the Osmo Pocket icon in the file explorer and choose the “Eject” or “Safely Remove” option to disconnect it properly.
12. Disconnect the USB-C cable:
After safely ejecting the Osmo Pocket, you can detach the USB-C cable from both the camera and your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer videos wirelessly from my Osmo Pocket to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly by connecting the Osmo Pocket to your smartphone and then using a file-sharing app to transfer the files to your computer.
2. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to a Mac computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your Osmo Pocket to a Mac computer using the same steps mentioned above.
3. Can I transfer videos to a specific folder on my computer?
Yes, you can choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to save the video files during the transfer process.
4. What file format does Osmo Pocket record videos in?
The Osmo Pocket records videos in MP4 format.
5. Can I transfer videos while the Osmo Pocket is turned off?
No, the Osmo Pocket needs to be powered on to establish a connection with your computer for file transfer.
6. Do I need any special software to transfer videos from Osmo Pocket to the computer?
No, you don’t need any special software. Your computer’s built-in file explorer should be sufficient for the transfer.
7. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket without a USB-C cable?
No, a USB-C cable is required to establish a physical connection between the Osmo Pocket and your computer for file transfer.
8. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only connect your Osmo Pocket to one computer at a time for file transfer.
9. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to an external hard drive directly?
Yes, you can transfer videos from the Osmo Pocket to an external hard drive by connecting the hard drive to your computer and then copying the files from the Osmo Pocket storage to the external hard drive.
10. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to a cloud storage service?
Yes, after transferring the videos to your computer, you can upload them to a cloud storage service of your choice for safekeeping or easy access from any device.
11. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to a tablet?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your Osmo Pocket to a tablet using a USB-C to USB adapter or by wirelessly connecting the Osmo Pocket to the tablet.
12. Can I transfer videos from my Osmo Pocket to a smartphone?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your Osmo Pocket to a smartphone using the DJI Mimo app and then use various file-sharing methods to transfer the videos to your computer.