How to transfer video from computer to iPhone with itunes?

Transferring videos from your computer to your iPhone can be a great way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, or home videos on the go. While there are various ways to achieve this, one of the most reliable methods is using iTunes. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of transferring videos from your computer to your iPhone using iTunes.
The Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer
Start by connecting your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable that came with it. Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 2: Select your iPhone in iTunes
Once your iPhone is connected, it should appear as an icon in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window. Click on this icon to select your device.
Step 3: Go to the “Movies” tab
In the sidebar on the left side of the iTunes window, click on the “Movies” option under your iPhone. If you can’t see the sidebar, go to the top menu and click on “View” > “Show Sidebar”.
Step 4: Add videos to iTunes
Now, you have two options. You can either drag and drop the video files directly into the iTunes window, or you can click on the “File” menu in iTunes, select “Add File to Library” or “Add Folder to Library”, and choose the video files or folder containing the videos you want to transfer.
Step 5: Sync your iPhone
Once you have added the videos to iTunes, you need to sync your iPhone to transfer them. To do this, click on the “Sync” button at the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window. Depending on the number and size of the videos, the syncing process may take some time.
Step 6: Enjoy your videos on your iPhone
After the syncing process is complete, you can disconnect your iPhone from the computer. Open the “Videos” app on your iPhone, and you should see the transferred videos ready to be watched.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I transfer videos of any format to my iPhone with iTunes?
No, iTunes only supports certain video formats, including MP4, M4V, and MOV. If you have videos in other formats, you may need to convert them to a compatible format before transferring them to your iPhone.
Can I transfer videos to my iPhone without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods like using third-party apps or cloud storage services that allow you to transfer videos to your iPhone without iTunes. However, using iTunes is the most common and reliable method.
What should I do if iTunes doesn’t recognize my iPhone?
If iTunes doesn’t recognize your iPhone, make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer. You may also need to unlock your iPhone and trust the computer you are using.
Can I transfer videos from multiple computers to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer videos from multiple computers to your iPhone. However, each computer will be treated as a separate source when syncing with your iPhone, and you may encounter difficulties if the videos were purchased from different iTunes accounts.
Can I transfer videos wirelessly to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly to your iPhone using iTunes Wi-Fi Sync. To enable this feature, connect your iPhone to your computer via USB and go to the “Summary” tab. Mark the checkbox labeled “Sync with this iPhone over Wi-Fi” and click on the “Apply” button.
Why do the transferred videos not play on my iPhone?
There could be several reasons for this, including incompatible video formats, incomplete video transfers, or corrupt video files. Ensure that the videos are in a supported format and try retransferring them to your iPhone.
What should I do if the video transfer is taking too long?
If the transfer process is taking longer than expected, check the size of the videos and the available storage space on your iPhone. If the storage space is limited, consider deleting unnecessary files or apps to free up space.
Can I transfer videos from my iPhone back to my computer?
With iTunes, you can only sync videos from your computer to your iPhone, not the other way around. However, there are third-party tools and apps available that allow you to transfer videos from your iPhone back to your computer.
Can I transfer videos to my iPhone from a Mac and a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos to your iPhone from both Mac and Windows computers using iTunes. The process is similar on both operating systems.
Can I transfer video files directly from a cloud storage service to my iPhone?
No, in most cases, you cannot transfer video files directly from a cloud storage service to your iPhone. However, you can download the videos from the cloud storage service to your computer, and then transfer them to your iPhone using iTunes.
Can I transfer videos to my iPhone from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer videos to your iPhone from an external hard drive. Simply connect the external hard drive to your computer, add the videos to iTunes, and proceed with the syncing process as mentioned earlier.
Can I transfer videos to my iPhone without losing my existing data?
Yes, transferring videos from your computer to your iPhone using iTunes only affects the media content (videos, music, etc.) and will not cause any data loss or changes to other files on your iPhone, such as contacts, messages, or apps.