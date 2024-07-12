How to transfer steam saves to new computer?

**How to transfer steam saves to a new computer?**
If you are an avid gamer and have invested countless hours in your favorite Steam games, you may be wondering how to transfer your game saves to a new computer. Fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward and can be accomplished in just a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you on how to transfer your Steam game saves to a new computer, ensuring you can continue where you left off without losing any progress.
**Step 1: Locate your game save files**
The first thing you need to do is locate the game save files on your old computer. These files are usually located in the “Documents” or “My Games” folder on your computer. Look for the folder corresponding to the game you want to transfer your saves for.
**Step 2: Back up your game save files**
Once you have located the game save files, it’s essential to back them up to ensure they are not lost during the transfer process. Copy the entire folder containing your game saves to an external storage device, such as a USB drive or an external hard drive.
**Step 3: Install Steam on your new computer**
Before you can transfer your game saves, you need to install Steam on your new computer if you haven’t done so already. Visit the official Steam website and download the Steam client. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
**Step 4: Transfer your game save files**
Now that you have Steam installed on your new computer, you can transfer your game saves. Connect the external storage device containing your game save files to your new computer and locate the folder where you installed Steam. Open the “Steam” folder and find the “userdata” folder. Inside the “userdata” folder, you will find a folder named with a string of numbers. Open this folder.
**Step 5: Paste your game save files**
Inside the folder named with a string of numbers, you will find another folder corresponding to your Steam account. Once you’ve identified your Steam account folder, open it and locate the “remote” folder. Paste the game save files you previously backed up into this “remote” folder to transfer them to your new computer.
With these simple steps, you’ve successfully transferred your Steam game saves to your new computer. Launch the corresponding game on Steam, and you should see your progress intact, allowing you to pick up right where you left off.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my game saves between different platforms?
No, game saves are typically not compatible across different platforms. Transferring game saves is generally limited to the same platform.
2. Can I transfer my game saves without Steam Cloud?
Yes, you can manually transfer your game saves even if you do not use Steam Cloud. By locating and copying the game save files, you can transfer them to your new computer.
3. How do I know which folder in the “My Games” directory to transfer?
Look for the folder with the name of the game you want to transfer saves for. The game’s folder may have the developer’s name or the game title.
4. Can I transfer game saves from a Mac to a PC?
Yes, you can transfer game saves from a Mac to a PC, but the compatibility may vary depending on the game itself.
5. Are all game saves located in the “My Documents” or “My Games” folder?
Not necessarily. While most game saves are located in these folders, some developers might choose to save them in other locations. It’s recommended to search for game saves specific to the game you want to transfer.
6. Is there any risk of losing my game saves during the transfer process?
If you make a backup of your game saves before attempting to transfer them, the risk of losing them is minimal. Always back up your files to ensure their safety.
7. Can I transfer game saves for multiplayer games?
Yes, you can transfer game saves for multiplayer games, but keep in mind that some multiplayer games store progress on servers rather than in local files.
8. Do I need to install all the games on my new computer before transferring saves?
No, you do not need to install all the games on your new computer. Only the games for which you want to transfer the saves need to be installed.
9. Can I transfer game saves for games I haven’t purchased on Steam?
Yes, you can transfer game saves for games you haven’t purchased on Steam as long as the game supports Steam Cloud or you can locate the game save files manually.
10. Can I transfer game saves between different Steam accounts?
No, game saves are tied to specific Steam accounts. You cannot transfer game saves between different accounts.
11. Will I lose achievements when transferring game saves to a new computer?
No, transferring game saves does not affect your achievements. They will remain linked to your Steam account.
12. Can I transfer game saves without an external storage device?
Yes, if both your old and new computers are on the same network, you can transfer game save files over the local network without needing an external storage device.