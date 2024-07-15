How to transfer steam save files to new computer?

Whether you’re upgrading your computer or simply want to play your favorite games on a different machine, transferring your Steam save files can be essential to pick up where you left off. Fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps of transferring your Steam save files to a new computer.
Step 1: Locate your Steam save files
The first step is to find the location where your Steam save files are stored on your current computer. The default location for these files is usually within the Steam installation folder. However, some games may have their save files in different locations, so you might need to do a little research for specific games.
Step 2: Back up your save files
Before transferring your save files, it’s crucial to create a backup. This ensures that your progress is safe in case anything goes wrong during the transfer process. Simply make a copy of the entire folder containing your save files and store it on an external storage device or upload it to a cloud service.
**Step 3: Transfer your save files to the new computer**
**To transfer your Steam save files to the new computer, follow these steps:**
1. On your new computer, ensure that Steam is installed and set up.
2. Connect the external storage device where you stored your save file backup, or download the files from the cloud service.
3. Locate the Steam installation folder on the new computer (the default directory is usually C:Program Files (x86)Steam).
4. Open the Steam folder and navigate to the “userdata” folder.
5. You’ll find a subfolder within “userdata” with a numerical name. Open it.
6. Within this subfolder, there might be additional folders, each representing a different Steam account. If you have multiple Steam accounts, choose the folder corresponding to the specific account you want to transfer save files for.
7. Inside the account-specific folder, there should be another folder with the number “730.” Open this folder.
8. Now, locate the folder with the same name as the game you want to transfer save files for. If you’re unsure about the folder name, research online or check the original computer’s Steam save file location for guidance.
9. Copy the entire folder containing the save files for your game.
10. Return to the “userdata” folder and paste the copied folder into the corresponding account-specific folder on your new computer.
11. Launch Steam on the new computer and log in to the relevant account.
12. Open the game you transferred the save files for and check if your progress has been successfully transferred.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I transfer save files between different operating systems?
A1: Yes, you can transfer save files between different operating systems as long as the game supports cross-platform saves.
Q2: What if my old computer is no longer functional?
A2: If your old computer is no longer operational, but you have the hard drive intact, you can connect it to your new computer and retrieve the save files manually.
Q3: Do all games store save files in the Steam folder?
A3: No, some games may store save files in separate locations outside of the Steam folder. You may need to search online or contact the game’s developer for specific instructions.
Q4: Can I transfer save files from Steam cloud?
A4: If you have enabled Steam Cloud synchronization for the game, you won’t need to manually transfer the save files. Simply install the game on the new computer, and Steam will automatically synchronize the save files.
Q5: How can I check if a game supports Steam Cloud synchronization?
A5: To check if a game supports Steam Cloud synchronization, right-click the game in your Steam library, go to “Properties,” and navigate to the “Updates” tab. If there is an option to enable Steam Cloud, the game supports synchronization.
Q6: Can I transfer save files between different Steam accounts?
A6: Save files are tied to specific Steam accounts, so transferring them directly between accounts is not possible. However, you can create a new Steam account on the new computer and transfer the save files as described in the main article.
Q7: Will transferring save files affect my achievements?
A7: No, transferring save files will not affect your achievements. They are tied to your Steam account and will remain intact.
Q8: Can I transfer save files for all games?
A8: While most games allow save file transfers, some may have restrictions or encryption that prevent easy transfer. In such cases, consult the game’s documentation or contact the support team for assistance.
Q9: Will transferring save files affect my game settings?
A9: Save files generally do not include game settings, so transferring them won’t affect your preferences. However, some games may store settings within the save files. In such cases, you may need to manually adjust your settings on the new computer.
Q10: Does Steam provide an official tool for save file transfers?
A10: No, Steam doesn’t have an official tool specifically for save file transfers. However, the manual process outlined in this article is widely accepted and should work for most games.
Q11: Can I transfer save files from a different gaming platform to Steam?
A11: Save files are generally not compatible between different gaming platforms. However, some games offer specific methods or tools to transfer saves from one platform to another. Check the game’s documentation or contact the developer for guidance.
Q12: How frequently should I back up my save files?
A12: It’s recommended to regularly back up your save files to prevent losing progress. Plan a schedule based on how often you play and how crucial your progress is to you.