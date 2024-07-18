How to transfer steam games from SSD to hdd?

Many gamers opt for Solid State Drives (SSDs) to boost their gaming performance due to their faster read and write speeds. However, SSDs can have limited storage space, which may lead to gamers needing to transfer their games to Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) for additional storage capacity. If you find yourself in such a situation, fret not! In this article, we will guide you on how to transfer your Steam games from an SSD to an HDD seamlessly.
The Process of Transferring Steam Games from SSD to HDD
Transferring your Steam games from an SSD to an HDD is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below:
Step 1: Locate the Steam folder on your SSD
The default location for the Steam folder is often “C:Program Files (x86)Steam” on Windows. If you have installed Steam in a different location, you will need to navigate to that folder.
Step 2: Copy the entire Steam folder
Select the entire Steam folder by either right-clicking on it and choosing “Copy” or by using the Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut.
Step 3: Paste the Steam folder into your HDD
Navigate to your desired location on your HDD where you want to transfer the Steam games. Then, right-click and choose “Paste” or use the Ctrl+V keyboard shortcut to paste the Steam folder onto your HDD.
Step 4: Uninstall Steam on your SSD
To avoid conflicts and save space on your SSD, it is recommended to uninstall Steam after successfully transferring the games to your HDD. Open the Control Panel, locate “Programs” or “Programs and Features”, and then uninstall Steam from your SSD.
Step 5: Install Steam on your HDD
Head to the official Steam website and download the Steam installer. Run the installer and choose the location on your HDD where you want to install Steam.
Step 6: Run Steam from your HDD
After successfully installing Steam on your HDD, launch the application. It may prompt you to log in or verify your account, but don’t worry; your games will still be intact.
Step 7: Verify the game files
To ensure the transferred games are correctly recognized by Steam, right-click on the game and select “Properties”. Under the “Local Files” tab, click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”. This process will check the game files’ integrity and re-download any missing or corrupted files if necessary.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer individual Steam games instead of the entire collection?
Yes, you can manually move individual game folders from the Steam folder on your SSD to the Steam folder on your HDD.
2. Can I still play the games while transferring them?
It is not recommended to play games while transferring them. It is best to wait until the transfer process is complete.
3. Do I need to reinstall the games on my HDD after transferring?
No, the games will remain installed, and you won’t need to reinstall them.
4. Will my in-game progress be lost?
Transferring the games to an HDD does not affect your in-game progress. Your saves and settings will be retained.
5. How long does the transfer process take?
The duration of the transfer process depends on the size of the games being transferred. Larger games may take longer to move.
6. Can I undo the transfer and move the games back to the SSD?
Yes, you can reverse the process by following the same steps and copying the games from the HDD back to the SSD.
7. Can I continue using my SSD for other data after transferring the Steam games?
Absolutely! Once you’ve transferred your Steam games to the HDD, you can utilize the freed-up space on your SSD for other purposes.
8. Will there be a difference in game loading times after the transfer?
Yes, loading times may be slightly longer when playing the games from an HDD compared to an SSD.
9. Can I have Steam installed on both the SSD and HDD simultaneously?
Yes, you can have Steam installed on multiple storage devices. Just choose the desired location during the installation process.
10. Can I transfer my Steam games between different PCs?
Yes, you can transfer games between PCs by copying the game files to an external storage device and then transferring them to the new PC’s Steam folder.
11. Will any game settings or configurations change after the transfer?
Transferring the games will not alter any game settings or configurations. Your games will function as they did on the SSD.
12. Can I delete the game files from the SSD after the transfer?
Once you have confirmed that the games are successfully transferred to the HDD and are working correctly, you can safely delete the game files from your SSD to free up space.
By following these steps, you can seamlessly transfer your Steam games from an SSD to an HDD without losing any game progress or encountering any technical issues. Enjoy the additional storage capacity that your HDD can provide without compromising your gaming experience.