Transferring your favorite songs from one iTunes library to another computer can be a daunting task. Whether you’re upgrading to a new computer or sharing your music with a friend, it’s essential to know the right steps to take. In this article, we will guide you through a simple process to transfer songs from one iTunes to another computer seamlessly.
Step 1: Authorize the New Computer
Before transferring songs, it is necessary to authorize the new computer with your Apple ID. Open iTunes on the new computer, sign in with your Apple ID, and navigate to “Account” -> “Authorize This Computer.” This step allows you to play any purchased songs on the new device.
Step 2: Enable Home Sharing
Enable Home Sharing on both the old and new computers. To do this, open iTunes on each computer and go to “File” -> “Home Sharing” -> “Turn On Home Sharing.” Ensure that both computers are using the same Apple ID for Home Sharing.
Step 3: Export the iTunes Library
Now it’s time to transfer your songs. On the old computer, go to “File” -> “Library” -> “Export Library.” Choose a location to save the exported .xml file, which contains all your iTunes data, including playlists, ratings, and play counts.
Step 4: Import the iTunes Library on the New Computer
Copy the exported .xml file to the new computer using a USB drive, external hard drive, or cloud storage. Open iTunes on the new computer and go to “File” -> “Library” -> “Import Playlist.” Locate the .xml file you just copied, and click “Open” to import the iTunes library.
How to transfer songs from one iTunes to another computer?
To transfer songs from one iTunes to another computer, follow these steps: authorize the new computer, enable Home Sharing, export the iTunes library on the old computer, and import it on the new computer.
What if I have songs that were not purchased from iTunes?
If you have songs in your iTunes library that were not purchased from iTunes, you can manually transfer them by copying the music files from their respective folders on the old computer to the new computer. Then, add those files to the iTunes library on the new computer.
Can I transfer songs wirelessly between iTunes libraries?
Yes, you can transfer songs wirelessly by enabling Home Sharing on both computers. This feature allows you to access and import songs from another iTunes library on the same Wi-Fi network.
What if my old computer is no longer accessible?
If you don’t have access to your old computer, you can still transfer your iTunes library by using an external hard drive or USB drive. Copy the entire iTunes folder from the old computer’s storage to the new computer and import it into iTunes.
Will my playlists and ratings be transferred too?
Yes, when you export the iTunes library from the old computer, the exported .xml file contains all your playlists, ratings, and other metadata. When you import the library on the new computer, your playlists and ratings will be preserved.
Can I transfer songs between different operating systems?
Yes, you can transfer songs between different operating systems. However, keep in mind that certain file formats may not be compatible with both operating systems. It’s best to check the compatibility of your music files before transferring them.
Do I need to be connected to the internet for transferring songs?
No, you don’t need an internet connection to transfer songs between iTunes libraries. The transfer can be done locally, either via a USB drive, external storage, or over the same Wi-Fi network using Home Sharing.
What happens to songs that are no longer available on Apple Music?
If you transfer songs that are no longer available on Apple Music, they will still be transferred to the new computer. However, you won’t be able to stream or download those songs on the new computer unless you have the original files.
Can I transfer songs from iTunes to a different music player?
Yes, you can transfer songs from iTunes to a different music player by navigating to the iTunes music folder on your computer and copying the song files to the desired music player’s library or importing them into its software.
Do I need to deauthorize the old computer?
It is not necessary to deauthorize the old computer unless you no longer plan to use it with your Apple ID. Typically, you can have up to five authorized computers at once.
Will transferring songs erase them from the old computer?
Transferring songs from one iTunes to another computer does not delete or erase the songs from the old computer. The music files will remain on the old computer unless you delete them manually.