How to transfer songs from itunes library to computer?

If you are an avid user of iTunes and have a vast music library stored within the application, you may wonder how you can transfer those songs to your computer. Whether you want to have a backup of your favorite tunes or simply want to enjoy your music without relying on iTunes, there are several methods to accomplish this task. In this article, we will explore various ways to transfer songs from your iTunes library to your computer.
Method 1: Using the iTunes File Sharing Feature:
One of the simplest ways to transfer songs from your iTunes library to your computer is by utilizing the “File Sharing” feature in iTunes. Here’s how you can do it:
- Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to your computer via USB cable.
- Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
- Select your device in iTunes. This option is usually located in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window.
- Click on “File Sharing” from the menu on the left-hand side.
- Scroll down until you find the “Apps” section and click on “Music” (or “iTunes” in older versions of iTunes).
- You should now see a list of songs from your iTunes library.
- Select the songs you want to transfer to your computer.
- Click on the “Save to” button and choose the location on your computer where you want to save the songs.
- Wait for the transfer to complete, and you’re done!
Method 2: Manually Copying iTunes Music Files:
Another method to transfer songs from iTunes library to your computer involves manually copying the music files. Follow these steps:
- Open the iTunes application on your computer.
- Go to the “Preferences” menu by clicking on “iTunes” (Mac users) or “Edit” (Windows users) and selecting “Preferences.”
- In the Preferences window, click on the “Advanced” tab.
- Note down the iTunes Media Folder Location.
- Open the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac).
- Navigate to the iTunes Media Folder Location.
- Inside that folder, locate and open the “Music” folder.
- You will find all your iTunes music files in this folder.
- Copy the songs you want to transfer and paste them into the desired location on your computer.
- Wait for the copying process to complete, and voila!
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer songs from iTunes library to a different computer?
Yes, by following the methods mentioned above, you can easily transfer your iTunes music library to a different computer.
2. How do I transfer songs from my iPhone to my computer?
To transfer songs from your iPhone to a computer, you can utilize the iTunes “File Sharing” feature or use third-party software, such as iExplorer or AnyTrans.
3. Can I transfer songs from iTunes library to an Android device?
Unfortunately, iTunes is not natively compatible with Android devices. However, you can use tools like iSyncr or doubleTwist to transfer iTunes music to your Android device.
4. Will transferring songs from iTunes library to my computer remove them from iTunes?
No, transferring songs from iTunes library to your computer does not remove them from iTunes. It creates a copy of the songs on your computer.
5. Can I transfer songs from iTunes library to an external hard drive?
Absolutely! You can manually copy the iTunes music files to an external hard drive, similar to the steps mentioned in method 2 above.
6. How do I transfer songs from iTunes library to a USB drive?
Connect your USB drive to your computer, locate the iTunes music files using method 2, and copy/paste them to the USB drive.
7. Are there any limitations to the number of songs I can transfer?
No, there are no inherent limitations to the number of songs you can transfer from iTunes to your computer.
8. Can I transfer songs purchased from iTunes Store to my computer?
Yes, you can transfer both purchased and imported songs from iTunes Store to your computer using the methods mentioned above.
9. Are these methods applicable to both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, the methods mentioned above can be applied to both Mac and Windows computers.
10. Can I transfer songs from iCloud Music Library to my computer?
Yes, you can download songs from your iCloud Music Library to your computer using iTunes by enabling the iCloud Music Library option in your iTunes preferences.
11. What file format are the songs transferred in?
The songs transferred from iTunes library to your computer will be in the same format as they were originally imported or purchased.
12. Can I transfer songs from my computer to iTunes library?
Yes, you can easily transfer songs from your computer to iTunes library by adding the music files to your iTunes application using the “Add to Library” option in iTunes.