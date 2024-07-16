How to transfer songs from iPhone to Mac computer?

Transferring songs from your iPhone to your Mac computer may seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually quite simple. Whether you want to create a backup of your music collection or simply want to have access to your favorite tunes on your Mac, this article will guide you through the process step by step.
The Best Method for Transferring Songs from iPhone to Mac
When it comes to transferring songs from your iPhone to your Mac computer, the best and most efficient method is using a third-party tool called iMazing. Unlike some other methods, iMazing allows you to transfer your music without the need to sync your entire device, ensuring that you don’t risk losing any data. Follow the steps below to transfer your songs:
Step 1: Download and Install iMazing
iMazing is available for both macOS and Windows. Go to the iMazing website, download the appropriate version for your Mac computer, and install the software.
Step 2: Connect Your iPhone to Your Mac
Use a Lightning cable to connect your iPhone to your Mac computer. Launch iMazing, and it will automatically recognize your device.
Step 3: Access Your Music
Click on the “Music” tab in iMazing, and you will see a list of all the songs on your iPhone.
Step 4: Select the Songs to Transfer
Choose the songs you want to transfer by selecting them individually or using the “Select All” option.
Step 5: Transfer the Songs
Click on the “Export to” button and choose the location on your Mac where you want to save the transferred songs. iMazing will start transferring the selected songs from your iPhone to your Mac.
Step 6: Enjoy Your Songs on Your Mac
Once the transfer is complete, you can access the transferred songs on your Mac computer using your favorite music player.
Now that you know the best method for transferring songs from your iPhone to your Mac computer, let’s address some frequently asked questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer songs directly from my iPhone to my Mac without third-party software?
Unfortunately, Apple’s devices are designed to prevent direct transfers from the iPhone to a Mac computer. Therefore, using third-party software like iMazing is the most effective way to transfer your songs.
2. Is iMazing free to use?
iMazing offers a free trial version, but to transfer songs from your iPhone to your Mac without limitations, you will need to purchase the full version of the software.
3. Will transferring songs from my iPhone to my Mac delete them from my phone?
No, transferring songs using iMazing does not delete them from your iPhone. It creates a copy of the songs on your Mac while keeping the original files on your device intact.
4. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your iPhone to multiple Mac computers as long as you have iMazing installed on each computer you want to transfer to.
5. Can I transfer songs from multiple iPhones to one Mac computer?
Absolutely! You can transfer songs from multiple iPhones to the same Mac computer using iMazing. Simply connect each iPhone to the computer one at a time and follow the same transfer process.
6. Can I select specific playlists to transfer instead of individual songs?
Yes, with iMazing, you can choose to transfer entire playlists from your iPhone to your Mac computer instead of selecting individual songs.
7. What file formats are supported when transferring songs with iMazing?
iMazing supports various audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, AIFF, WAV, and more.
8. Can I transfer songs purchased through iTunes with iMazing?
Yes, iMazing allows you to transfer songs purchased through iTunes, as well as songs imported from other sources.
9. Can I transfer songs from my Mac to my iPhone using iMazing?
Yes, iMazing also enables you to transfer songs from your Mac computer to your iPhone.
10. Will all my metadata, such as album artwork and song details, be transferred?
Yes, iMazing transfers not only the audio files but also the accompanying metadata, including album artwork, song titles, and artist information.
11. Is there a limit to the number of songs I can transfer at once using iMazing?
No, iMazing allows you to transfer an unlimited number of songs at once, making it suitable for both small and large music libraries.
12. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to my Mac wirelessly?
Yes, iMazing offers a wireless transfer feature, allowing you to transfer songs from your iPhone to your Mac computer without using a cable.