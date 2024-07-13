How to transfer songs from iPhone to iPad without computer?

In this digital era, music lovers often find themselves needing to transfer songs between their various devices. Whether you want to enjoy your favorite tunes on both your iPhone and iPad or simply want to share music with a friend, the process of transferring songs can be quite simple. And the best part is, you can do it all without the need for a computer! In this article, we will explore various methods to transfer songs from your iPhone to iPad wirelessly.
Method 1: Using AirDrop
AirDrop is an Apple feature that allows you to share files wirelessly between Apple devices. By utilizing AirDrop, you can seamlessly transfer songs from your iPhone to your iPad without the need for a computer. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Ensure that both your iPhone and iPad have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.
2. On your iPhone, open the Music app and select the songs you wish to transfer.
3. Tap the “Share” button, represented by a square with an arrow pointing upwards.
4. Select your iPad from the list of available AirDrop devices.
5. On your iPad, accept the incoming file transfer.
6. The selected songs will now be transferred and added to the Music app on your iPad.
Method 2: Using iCloud Music Library
The iCloud Music Library is a fantastic feature that allows you to access your entire music library across all your Apple devices. By enabling the iCloud Music Library and syncing your devices, you can effortlessly transfer songs from your iPhone to your iPad. Here’s how:
1. On your iPhone, go to Settings and tap on your Apple ID at the top of the screen.
2. Select “iCloud” and then “Music”.
3. Toggle on the “iCloud Music Library” option.
4. Wait for your music library to sync with iCloud.
5. On your iPad, repeat steps 1 and 2.
6. Toggle on the “iCloud Music Library” option.
7. Wait for your music library to sync with iCloud on your iPad.
8. Once the sync is complete, the songs from your iPhone will be available on your iPad’s Music app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer songs from iPhone to iPad using Bluetooth?
Yes, you can transfer songs using Bluetooth, but it may not be as efficient as using AirDrop or iCloud Music Library.
2. Is there a limit to the number of songs I can transfer using AirDrop?
No, as long as there is enough storage space on both devices, you can transfer any number of songs.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer songs using AirDrop?
No, AirDrop uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to transfer files, so an active internet connection is not required.
4. What if AirDrop is not working on my iPhone or iPad?
Ensure that both devices have AirDrop enabled, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are turned on, and they are within close range of each other. Restarting the devices or updating their software may also help.
5. Can I transfer songs purchased from iTunes Store between devices?
Yes, songs purchased from the iTunes Store are automatically available for download on all your synced devices.
6. Will transferring songs from iPhone to iPad delete them from my iPhone?
No, transferring songs from one device to another does not delete them from the original device.
7. Can I transfer songs wirelessly between non-Apple devices?
The methods mentioned in this article are specifically for Apple devices. Non-Apple devices may require different procedures.
8. Is it possible to transfer songs from iPad to iPhone using the same methods?
Yes, the same methods mentioned in this article can be used to transfer songs from iPad to iPhone.
9. Can I transfer songs using a third-party app?
Yes, there are various third-party apps available on the App Store that allow you to transfer songs between iOS devices wirelessly.
10. Will transferring songs from iPhone to iPad affect their quality?
No, transferring songs will not affect their quality as long as they are in a compatible format for both devices.
11. Are there any limitations to transferring songs using iCloud Music Library?
The iCloud Music Library has a limit on the number of songs you can store, depending on your iCloud storage plan. Make sure you have enough storage space for all your songs.
12. Can I transfer songs from my old iPhone to a new iPad?
Yes, you can transfer songs from an old iPhone to a new iPad using the methods mentioned in this article, as long as both devices are signed in with the same Apple ID and are compatible with the transfer methods.