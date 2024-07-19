How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone for free?

Are you looking to transfer songs from your computer to your iPhone without spending any money? With today’s technology, it is easier than ever to move your music library from your computer to your iPhone hassle-free.
Method 1: Using iTunes
- Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
- Launch iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
- Click on the iPhone icon located in the upper-left corner of the iTunes window.
- Go to the “Music” tab within your iPhone settings on iTunes.
- Check the “Sync Music” box and choose whether you want to sync your entire library or selected playlists, artists, or genres.
- Click on “Apply” to start the syncing process and transfer the songs to your iPhone.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
If you don’t want to use iTunes, there are several third-party applications available that allow you to transfer songs from your computer to your iPhone.
1. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using iMazing?
iMazing is a popular software that enables you to transfer music and other files between your computer and iPhone. Install iMazing on your computer, connect your iPhone, select the music you want to transfer, and click on “Transfer to Device.”
2. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using Syncios?
Syncios is another user-friendly software that allows you to transfer music to your iPhone. Install and launch Syncios, connect your iPhone, click on “Music” in the left sidebar, and then select “Import” to transfer songs from your computer.
3. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using MobiMover?
MobiMover is a free tool that supports transferring music files from your computer to iPhone. Download and install MobiMover, connect your iPhone, click on “Transfer to This Device” and select the music you want to transfer.
4. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using Google Play Music?
If you have a Google Play Music subscription, you can use it to transfer songs to your iPhone. Simply upload your music library to Google Play Music on your computer and download the Google Play Music app on your iPhone to access your songs.
5. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using Dropbox?
With Dropbox, you can upload your music files to your Dropbox account on your computer and then access them on your iPhone using the Dropbox app. Simply install the Dropbox app, sign in to your account, and download the songs you want.
6. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using VLC for Mobile?
VLC for Mobile is a versatile media player that allows you to transfer songs from your computer to your iPhone wirelessly. Install VLC on both your computer and iPhone, connect them to the same Wi-Fi network, enable the Wi-Fi Upload feature in VLC for Mobile, and upload your songs from your computer.
7. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using AirMore?
AirMore is a web-based tool that lets you transfer songs between your computer and iPhone wirelessly. Open AirMore in your browser on your computer, open the AirMore app on your iPhone, scan the QR code displayed on your computer screen, and drag and drop your songs for transfer.
8. How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone using File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac)?
If you have a Windows computer, you can use File Explorer, or if you have a Mac, you can use Finder to transfer songs to your iPhone directly. Connect your iPhone to your computer, open File Explorer or Finder, locate the songs you want to transfer, and drag them to the “Music” folder on your iPhone.
FAQs
1. Is it possible to transfer songs from computer to iPhone without iTunes?
Yes, there are various third-party software and apps available that allow you to transfer songs without using iTunes.
2. Can I transfer songs to my iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, there are wireless methods like using VLC for Mobile, AirMore, and other apps mentioned above that enable you to transfer songs without a USB cable.
3. Do I need an internet connection to transfer songs to my iPhone?
Some methods, like using Dropbox or streaming services, require an internet connection, but other methods like using iTunes or third-party software can be done offline.
4. Can I transfer songs to my iPhone from any computer?
Yes, as long as you have the necessary software or apps installed on the computer and a USB cable or a wireless connection, you can transfer songs from any computer.
5. What file formats are supported for transferring songs to an iPhone?
Typically, iPhones support popular audio formats like MP3, AAC, AIFF, WAV, and ALAC.
6. How do I sync only specific songs to my iPhone?
When using iTunes, you can choose to sync your entire library or select specific playlists, artists, or genres. With third-party software or apps, you can usually manually select the songs you want to transfer.
7. Are there any size limitations when transferring songs to an iPhone?
There may be limitations depending on the storage capacity of your iPhone. Ensure you have enough space available before transferring a large number of songs.
8. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone to a different computer?
Transferring songs from your iPhone to a different computer is possible but may require third-party software to avoid data loss.
9. Will transferring songs to my iPhone delete any existing data?
No, transferring songs from your computer to your iPhone usually does not delete any existing data on your iPhone. However, it is always recommended to backup your iPhone before transferring files.
10. Can I transfer DRM-protected songs to my iPhone?
DRM-protected songs purchased from iTunes or other platforms may not be transferrable without removing the DRM restrictions first.
11. Can I transfer songs from a cloud storage service directly to my iPhone?
Yes, some cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive have apps that allow you to download songs directly to your iPhone.
12. Are there any limits on the number of songs I can transfer to my iPhone?
The number of songs you can transfer depends on the available storage capacity on your iPhone. Check your iPhone’s storage to ensure you have enough space for the songs you want to transfer.