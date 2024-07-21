How to transfer songs from computer to iPhone 6 plus?

Transferring songs from your computer to your iPhone 6 Plus can be a straightforward process if you follow the right steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide you with some tips to ensure a smooth transfer.
Method 1: Using iTunes
Step 1:
Connect your iPhone 6 Plus to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 2:
Launch iTunes on your computer.
Step 3:
Click on the device icon that appears in the top-left corner of the iTunes window.
Step 4:
Select “Music” from the left sidebar.
Step 5:
Check the box next to “Sync Music” and choose whether you want to sync your entire music library or selected playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
Step 6:
Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button at the bottom-right corner to start the transfer process.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Software
If you prefer a more versatile and user-friendly option, you can use third-party software to transfer songs from your computer to your iPhone 6 Plus. One popular option is using the software called “iMazing”. Here’s how:
Step 1:
Download and install “iMazing” on your computer.
Step 2:
Connect your iPhone 6 Plus to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 3:
Launch “iMazing” and select your device from the list.
Step 4:
Click on the “Music” icon in the left sidebar.
Step 5:
Drag and drop the desired songs or folders from your computer onto the “Music” window in “iMazing”.
Step 6:
Click on the “Apply” button to initiate the music transfer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer songs from any computer to my iPhone 6 Plus?
Yes, you can transfer songs from any computer as long as it has iTunes installed or by using third-party software like iMazing.
2. Do I need an Internet connection to transfer songs to my iPhone 6 Plus?
No, you don’t need an Internet connection to transfer songs using iTunes or third-party software. The transfer process occurs locally between your computer and iPhone.
3. How can I transfer songs without using iTunes?
You can use third-party software like iMazing, as mentioned in the second method, to transfer songs without relying on iTunes.
4. Can I transfer songs wirelessly to my iPhone 6 Plus?
Yes, iTunes allows you to sync music wirelessly by enabling the Wi-Fi sync option. However, third-party software like iMazing also offers wireless transfer capabilities.
5. What audio formats are supported by the iPhone 6 Plus?
The iPhone 6 Plus supports various audio formats, including MP3, AAC, AIFF, WAV, and Apple Lossless.
6. Can I transfer songs directly from online music platforms to my iPhone 6 Plus?
Yes, some streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music provide offline listening options that allow you to download songs directly to your iPhone for offline listening.
7. How much storage space do I need on my iPhone 6 Plus to transfer songs?
The amount of storage space needed depends on the size of your music library. Make sure you have enough free space on your device before initiating the transfer.
8. Will transferring songs to my iPhone 6 Plus delete any existing music?
Transferring songs via iTunes will replace the existing music library on your iPhone 6 Plus with the selected songs or playlists. However, using third-party software like iMazing allows you to add songs without overwriting the existing ones.
9. Can I transfer songs from multiple computers to my iPhone 6 Plus?
Yes, you can transfer songs from multiple computers by using the same iTunes library or third-party software like iMazing.
10. How long does it take to transfer songs to my iPhone 6 Plus?
The time it takes to transfer songs depends on the size of the music files and the speed of your computer’s USB connection. It can range from a few seconds to several minutes.
11. How can I delete songs from my iPhone 6 Plus?
You can delete songs directly on your iPhone 6 Plus by swiping left on the song in the Music app and tapping the “Delete” button. Alternatively, you can also remove songs using iTunes or third-party software.
12. Can I transfer songs from my iPhone 6 Plus back to my computer?
Transferring songs from your iPhone 6 Plus back to your computer is possible using third-party software like iMazing or by following a reverse sync process with iTunes. However, it’s worth noting that Apple designed the iPhone to primarily sync from your computer to your device.