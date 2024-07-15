How to transfer solidworks license to another computer?

If you are a Solidworks user who is seeking to transfer your software license to another computer, then you have come to the right place. Whether you are upgrading your hardware or simply need to switch to a different machine, the process of transferring your Solidworks license is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to get your license successfully transferred to your new computer.
Reasons for Transferring Solidworks License
Sometimes, there are unavoidable circumstances that require you to transfer your Solidworks license to a new computer. Here are a few common situations:
1. You have upgraded your computer hardware and need to move your license accordingly.
2. You are replacing an old computer with a new one and want to continue using your licensed copy of Solidworks.
3. You have multiple machines and want to transfer your license from one computer to another.
The Steps to Transfer the Solidworks License
To transfer your Solidworks license to another computer, follow these steps:
1. Deactivate Solidworks on the old computer: Launch Solidworks and go to “Help > Deactivate Licenses” on the old machine.
2. Choose the license to deactivate: If you have multiple licenses, select the license you want to transfer.
3. Click “Next” and choose “Deactivate permanently.”
4. Confirm the deactivation: Click “Deactivate” to confirm the deactivation process.
5. Save the deactivation request: Choose a location on your computer to save the deactivation request file (.txt format) and click “Save.”
6. Activate Solidworks on the new computer: Install Solidworks on the new machine and launch it.
7. Choose “Activate/Reactivate a software license” during the installation process.
8. Select “Manual activation” and click “Next.”
9. Choose “I want to activate my Solidworks product now” and click “Next.”
10. Browse and locate the deactivation request file saved in Step 5.
11. Click “Next” and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process.
12. Restart Solidworks: After completing the activation, restart Solidworks to apply the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer my Solidworks license to another computer without deactivating it on the old one?
No, you must deactivate Solidworks on the old computer before transferring the license to a new machine.
2. Can I transfer my Solidworks license multiple times?
Yes, you can transfer your Solidworks license as many times as needed, as long as you deactivate it on the old computer before each transfer.
3. What happens if I forget to deactivate Solidworks on the old machine?
You won’t be able to activate Solidworks on the new computer. It is essential to deactivate the license on the old machine before transferring it.
4. Can I transfer my Solidworks license between different operating systems?
Yes, you can transfer your Solidworks license between different operating systems. However, you need to ensure that the Solidworks version you are transferring is compatible with the new operating system.
5. Do I need an internet connection to activate Solidworks on the new computer?
Yes, you need an internet connection to activate Solidworks on the new computer. The activation process requires online verification.
6. Can I transfer my Solidworks license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Solidworks license to a virtual machine. The activation process remains the same.
7. Can I continue using Solidworks on the old computer after transferring the license?
No, transferring the license deactivates Solidworks on the old computer. To continue using the software, you need to reactivate it with a new license or transfer the license back.
8. How long does the license transfer process take?
The license transfer process is usually quick and can be completed within a few minutes.
9. Can I transfer my Solidworks license if I have an active maintenance subscription?
Yes, having an active maintenance subscription does not prevent you from transferring your Solidworks license.
10. Can I transfer a network/float license to another computer?
Yes, you can transfer a network/float license to another computer. The server administrator needs to follow specific steps to perform the transfer.
11. Can I transfer a trial license of Solidworks to another computer?
No, trial licenses are not transferrable. You need to purchase a full version of Solidworks to transfer its license.
12. Can I transfer a student edition of Solidworks to another computer?
Student editions of Solidworks cannot be transferred between computers. The license is tied to the student’s identity and only available for educational purposes.
Now that you know the steps and have answers to some common questions, transferring your Solidworks license to another computer should be a smooth process. Remember to deactivate the license on the old computer and follow the activation process on the new one. Happy designing!