How to transfer snagit license to new computer?

Are you looking for a straightforward guide on how to transfer your Snagit license to a new computer? Look no further! In this article, we will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to seamlessly move your Snagit license to your new machine, so you can continue capturing screenshots and recording videos without any interruptions. So, let’s dive in!
The Steps to Transfer Snagit License to a New Computer
1. **Deactivate the License on the Old Computer:** The first step is to deactivate your Snagit license on your old computer to ensure that it can be activated on your new one. To do this, open Snagit, go to the “Help” menu, and select “Deactivate.”
2. **Uninstall Snagit from the Old Computer:** After deactivating the license, it’s a good practice to uninstall Snagit from your old computer. To uninstall Snagit, go to the “Control Panel” in Windows, choose “Uninstall a program,” find Snagit in the list, right-click on it, and select “Uninstall.”
3. **Prepare the License Key:** Before installing Snagit on your new computer, you’ll need to gather your license key. Locate the email or document containing your license key or, if you purchased Snagit online, log into your TechSmith account to find your license information.
4. **Download Snagit on the New Computer:** Visit the TechSmith website and download the latest version of Snagit onto your new computer. Save the installer file to an easily accessible location, such as your desktop.
5. **Install Snagit on the New Computer:** Locate the downloaded installer file and double-click on it to begin the installation process. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
6. **Activate Snagit on the New Computer:** Once Snagit is installed, launch the program and click on the “Help” menu. Choose “Enter Software Key” and enter your license key in the provided field. Click “Unlock” to activate Snagit on your new computer.
7. **Verify the Activation:** After activating Snagit, verify that the license has been successfully transferred by going to the “Help” menu and selecting “About Snagit.” The information displayed should show your license details and indicate that it is activated.
8. **Transfer Capture Profiles and Settings:** If you want your capture profiles, preferences, and settings to be the same as on your old computer, you have the option to transfer them. Locate the “Snagit” folder, typically found in the “Documents” folder on your old computer, and copy it to your new computer. Paste it in the same location to ensure a seamless transfer.
9. **Transfer Snagit Library Content:** Likewise, if you have a library of captures in Snagit on your old computer, you may want to transfer them to your new machine. Locate the “Snagit” folder within the “Documents” folder on your old computer and copy it to your new computer. Paste it in the same location, and your captures should be available in the Snagit Library on the new computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer my Snagit license from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, the Snagit license is transferable between different operating systems.
2. Is it necessary to deactivate Snagit on the old computer?
Deactivating Snagit on the old computer is not mandatory, but it is recommended to free up the license for future use.
3. Can I install Snagit on multiple computers using the same license?
No, a single Snagit license can only be activated on one computer at a time. You would need a separate license for each additional computer.
4. Can I transfer my Snagit license to someone else?
Yes, Snagit licenses are transferable between individuals as long as the license is deactivated on your computer beforehand.
5. How do I retrieve my Snagit license key if I no longer have access to my email or TechSmith account?
To retrieve your license key, contact TechSmith support and provide them with the necessary details to verify your purchase.
6. Can I use Snagit while the license is being transferred?
No, you cannot use Snagit on both computers simultaneously. It is recommended to complete the transfer before using Snagit on the new computer.
7. Will my Snagit recordings be transferred to the new computer?
By following the steps to transfer Snagit library content, your recordings will be seamlessly transferred to the new computer.
8. Can I transfer my Snagit license using an external hard drive or cloud storage?
Yes, you can transfer your Snagit license using external storage or cloud storage by copying the necessary files to the new computer.
9. Is there a time limit for transferring Snagit licenses?
There is no time limit for transferring Snagit licenses. You can transfer them at any time.
10. Can I transfer my Snagit license between major software versions?
Snagit licenses within the same major version (e.g., from Snagit 2020 to Snagit 2021) can usually be transferred using the same license key. For major upgrades, a new license may be required.
11. Will transferring Snagit license delete it from the old computer?
Transferring the Snagit license does not delete the software from the old computer. You will need to uninstall Snagit manually if you wish to remove it completely.
12. Can I transfer my Snagit license if my old computer is no longer operational?
If the old computer is not operational, you may need to contact TechSmith support for assistance in transferring your Snagit license to the new computer.