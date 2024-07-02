Skype is a popular communication platform that allows users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues through voice and video calls. One common question among Skype users is how to transfer their contacts from one computer to another. Whether you have purchased a new computer or are switching to a different one, transferring your Skype contacts is a simple process that ensures you stay connected with your network effortlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transfer your Skype contacts from one computer to another.
How to transfer Skype contacts from one computer to another?
The process of transferring Skype contacts to a new computer involves two main steps: exporting the contacts from the old computer and importing them into the new computer. Follow these steps to successfully transfer your Skype contacts:
1. **Exporting contacts from the old computer:**
– Launch Skype on your old computer and sign in to your Skype account.
– Click on “Contacts” in the top menu and select “Advanced” from the dropdown menu.
– Choose “Backup Contacts to File” and select a location on your computer to save the exported file.
– Skype will create a .vcf file containing all your contacts.
2. **Importing contacts to the new computer:**
– Install Skype on your new computer and log in to your Skype account.
– Click on “Contacts” in the top menu and select “Advanced” from the dropdown menu.
– Choose “Restore Contacts from File” and browse for the .vcf file you saved earlier.
– Select the file and click on “Restore” to import your Skype contacts to the new computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my Skype contacts using a USB drive?
Yes, you can save the exported .vcf file to a USB drive, transfer it to the new computer, and then import it into Skype.
2. Will importing contacts overwrite the existing contacts on my new computer?
No, importing contacts will merge them with any existing contacts on the new computer.
3. Do I need to have Skype installed on the old computer to export contacts?
Yes, you will need to have Skype installed and be signed in to your Skype account on the old computer to export contacts.
4. Can I transfer my contacts if I have a different version of Skype on the new computer?
Yes, the process of importing the contacts remains the same regardless of the Skype version on your new computer.
5. Are all contact details exported and imported?
Yes, the exported .vcf file contains all the contact details, including names, phone numbers, and any other information.
6. Can I transfer contacts between a Windows and a Mac computer?
Yes, the export and import process is the same across different operating systems.
7. Can I export/import contacts from Skype for Business?
No, the process mentioned here is specific to the consumer version of Skype. Skype for Business has a different method for exporting/importing contacts.
8. How often should I backup my Skype contacts?
It is recommended to back up your Skype contacts periodically, especially before migrating to a new computer or making any major changes to your system.
9. Can I export my contacts from Skype online?
No, the export feature is only available in the desktop version of Skype.
10. What if I have groups and categories in my contacts?
When you restore the contacts on the new computer, Skype will maintain the groups and categories if you had them organized on the old computer.
11. Does this method transfer my chat history as well?
No, this method only transfers your contacts. If you want to transfer your chat history, you will need to back it up separately.
12. Can I export/import contacts if my Skype account is connected to my Microsoft account?
Yes, you can still export and import contacts using the mentioned method, regardless of whether your Skype account is linked to a Microsoft account or not.
Transferring Skype contacts from one computer to another is a straightforward process that ensures you maintain your network of connections seamlessly. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily export contacts from your old computer and import them into the new one, allowing you to stay connected with all your Skype contacts effortlessly.