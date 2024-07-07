Skype is a popular communication tool that allows users to make voice and video calls over the internet. While most people use Skype on their computers, there may be instances where you want to transfer an ongoing call from your computer to your mobile device. Fortunately, Skype offers a seamless way to do this, allowing you to switch devices without interrupting the call. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to transfer a Skype call from your computer to your mobile device.
The Answer: How to Transfer Skype Call from Computer to Mobile?
To transfer a Skype call from your computer to your mobile device, follow these simple steps:
1. **Install Skype:** Ensure that you have the Skype app installed on your mobile device. You can easily download it from your device’s app store.
2. **Open Skype on Mobile:** Launch the Skype app on your mobile device and log in using your Skype credentials.
3. **Find the Ongoing Call:** On your computer, locate the call you want to transfer. It can be a voice or video call.
4. **Tap Transfer:** In the call window, click on the “Transfer” button. A list of available devices will appear.
5. **Select Mobile Device:** From the list of devices, select your mobile device where you want to transfer the call.
6. **Confirm Transfer:** A pop-up window will appear on your computer screen asking you to confirm the transfer. Click on “Ok” to proceed.
7. **Accept Call on Mobile:** On your mobile device, a prompt will appear, asking you to accept the transferred call. Tap on “Accept” to continue the call on your mobile device.
8. **Enjoy the Call on Mobile:** The call will now be transferred to your mobile device, and you can continue talking without any interruptions.
FAQs – How to Transfer Skype Call from Computer to Mobile
1. Can I transfer a Skype call from my computer to my mobile device?
Yes, Skype allows you to transfer a call from your computer to your mobile device without any interruptions.
2. Do I need to install Skype on my mobile device to transfer a call?
Yes, you should have the Skype app installed on your mobile device to transfer a call from your computer.
3. Can I transfer both voice and video calls from my computer to my mobile device?
Yes, you can transfer both voice and video calls from your computer to your mobile device using Skype.
4. Will the call be disconnected during the transfer?
No, the call will not be disconnected when transferring from computer to mobile. It seamlessly transitions to your mobile device.
5. Can I transfer a call to multiple mobile devices?
No, you can only transfer a Skype call to one mobile device at a time.
6. What if the call transfer option is not available?
Ensure that you have the latest version of Skype installed on your computer and mobile device. If the option is still unavailable, restart the app and try again.
7. How reliable is the call transfer feature on Skype?
The call transfer feature on Skype is generally reliable, but it may depend on the stability of your internet connection.
8. Can I transfer a call from mobile to computer?
No, the call transfer feature is currently only available from computer to mobile.
9. What happens if I decline the transferred call on my mobile device?
If you decline the transferred call on your mobile device, the call will continue on your computer as usual.
10. Can I transfer a Skype call to someone else’s mobile device?
No, you can only transfer a Skype call to a mobile device that is associated with your Skype account.
11. Can I transfer a Skype call to a landline phone?
No, the call transfer feature is only available between Skype-enabled devices.
12. Can I transfer a Skype call to another Skype contact on my mobile device?
No, the call transfer feature is designed for transferring calls between devices owned by the same user, not between different Skype accounts.