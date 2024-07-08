How to transfer sims 4 save files Mac new computer?

If you are a fan of The Sims 4 and want to continue playing your saved games on a new Mac computer, transferring your Sims 4 save files is a simple process. We will guide you step by step on how to successfully transfer your Sims 4 save files from your Mac to your new computer.
Step 1: Locate the Sims 4 Save Files on Your Mac
The first step is to find the Sims 4 save files on your Mac computer. Follow these steps to locate them:
1. Open Finder, which can be found on your Mac’s dock.
2. Click on “Go” in the menubar at the top of your screen.
3. Press and hold the “Option” key on your keyboard.
4. Click on “Library” when it appears in the dropdown menu.
5. Open the “Application Support” folder.
6. Look for the “Electronic Arts” folder and open it.
7. Open the “The Sims 4” folder.
8. Inside, you will find a folder named “Saves.” This folder contains all your saved games.
Step 2: Copy the Sims 4 Save Files to an External Storage Device
Now that you have located the Sims 4 save files on your Mac, it’s time to transfer them to your new computer. Follow these steps:
1. Connect an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or external hard drive, to your Mac computer.
2. Open the “Saves” folder containing your Sims 4 save files.
3. Select all the files you want to transfer.
4. Right-click on the selected files and choose “Copy.”
5. Go to your external storage device and right-click again, then select “Paste” to copy the files to the external storage device.
6. Safely eject the external storage device from your Mac.
Step 3: Transfer the Sims 4 Save Files to the New Computer
Now that you have the Sims 4 save files stored on your external storage device, follow these steps to transfer them to your new computer:
1. Connect the external storage device to your new computer.
2. Open Finder on your new computer and locate the external storage device.
3. Open the external storage device and find the Sims 4 save files folder.
4. Copy the entire folder or select the specific save files you want to transfer.
5. Go to the desired location on your new computer where you want to store the Sims 4 save files.
6. Right-click in the destination folder and select “Paste” to transfer the files from the external storage device to your new computer.
How to transfer Sims 4 save files from Mac to Windows?
To transfer Sims 4 save files from a Mac to a Windows computer, you can follow a similar process as outlined above. Locate the Sims 4 save files on your Mac, copy them to an external storage device, and then transfer them to your Windows computer following the same steps.
Can I transfer my Sims 4 save files between Mac computers?
Yes, you can easily transfer your Sims 4 save files between Mac computers. Simply locate the save files on your current Mac, copy them to an external storage device, and then transfer them to your new Mac computer using the steps mentioned above.
Can I transfer my Sims 4 save files if I have the game through Origin?
Yes, regardless of whether you have purchased the Sims 4 game through Origin or any other platform, you can still transfer your save files using the same method. Saves are not tied to the platform but are located in the game’s directory.
Do I need to have the Sims 4 installed on the new computer to transfer save files?
Yes, the Sims 4 game needs to be installed on your new computer to transfer and access the save files. The save files contain data specific to the game, and without the game installed, they won’t be usable.
Will transferring Sims 4 save files delete them from the original Mac computer?
No, transferring Sims 4 save files to a new computer will create a copy of the files, and the original files will remain on your Mac computer. It is always a good practice to keep a backup of your save files when performing any file transfer.
Can I transfer additional Sims 4 content from my old Mac to the new computer?
Yes, along with the save files, you can also transfer additional Sims 4 content from your old Mac to the new computer. Mods, custom content, and other downloaded files can be transferred following the same process as the save files.
What if my save files don’t appear in the “Saves” folder?
If you can’t find your save files in the “Saves” folder, make sure you have previously saved the game at least once. If you still can’t locate them, try searching your entire Mac for files with a “.sims” extension, which are the default file format for Sims 4 save files.
Can I transfer Sims 4 save files using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can transfer Sims 4 save files using cloud storage services. Simply upload the save files to a cloud storage service, such as Dropbox or Google Drive, on your old Mac and then download them on your new computer.
Are Sims 4 save files compatible between different versions of the game?
In general, Sims 4 save files are compatible between different versions of the game. However, if you have installed expansion packs, game updates, or mods on one computer that are not available on the other, certain aspects of your save files may not function as intended.
Do I need to transfer Sims 4 save files for each individual game?
No, when you transfer save files, you are transferring all the saved games at once. You don’t need to transfer them individually for each game.