If you’re an iPhone user, you might be familiar with Shareit, a popular file-sharing app that allows you to transfer various files between different devices. It offers a convenient way to move data from your iPhone to other devices such as computers. In this article, we will walk you through the process of transferring Shareit files from your iPhone to a computer. So, let’s get started!
How to transfer Shareit files from iPhone to computer?
To transfer Shareit files from your iPhone to a computer, follow these steps:
1. Install Shareit on your iPhone: First and foremost, you need to download and install the Shareit app on your iPhone. You can find it on the App Store, and it’s free to download.
2. Connect your iPhone and computer to the same Wi-Fi network: Both your iPhone and computer need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for them to communicate with each other.
3. Launch Shareit on your iPhone: Open the Shareit app on your iPhone and tap on the “Send” option.
4. Select the files you want to transfer: Browse through your iPhone’s files and select the ones you want to transfer to your computer.
5. Tap the “Send” button: Once you’ve selected the files, tap on the “Send” button in Shareit.
6. Choose your computer as the recipient: Shareit will automatically scan for nearby devices. Select your computer from the detected devices list.
7. Accept the transfer on your computer: A notification will appear on your computer screen, prompting you to accept or decline the file transfer. Click on “Accept” to proceed.
8. Complete the transfer: The transfer process will begin, and you’ll see a progress bar indicating the status of the transfer. Wait until it reaches 100% to ensure the files are successfully transferred.
9. Access the transferred files on your computer: Once the transfer is complete, you can now access the transferred Shareit files on your computer. By default, they will be saved in the Shareit folder.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Shareit to transfer files from iPhone to a Windows computer?
Yes, Shareit supports file transfer between iPhones and computers regardless of the operating system.
2. Do I need an internet connection for Shareit file transfers?
No, Shareit uses Wi-Fi Direct technology to establish a connection between devices, eliminating the need for an internet connection.
3. Are there any file size limitations when transferring files with Shareit?
Shareit allows you to transfer files of any size, from small documents to large media files.
4. Can I transfer multiple files at once using Shareit?
Yes, Shareit allows you to select and transfer multiple files simultaneously, making the process more efficient.
5. Can I transfer files from my iPhone to a Mac computer using Shareit?
Absolutely, Shareit supports file transfers between iPhones and Mac computers as well.
6. Are the transferred files compressed or altered in any way?
No, Shareit ensures that the transferred files remain intact and in their original form.
7. Can I resume an interrupted Shareit file transfer?
Yes, Shareit has the capability to resume interrupted transfers, so you don’t have to start over if a connection is lost.
8. How secure is Shareit for file transfers?
Shareit uses advanced encryption protocols to secure your files during the transfer process, ensuring your privacy and data protection.
9. Is Shareit compatible with older iPhone models?
Yes, Shareit is compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, including older ones running iOS 7 or later versions.
10. Can I transfer files from my iPhone to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, Shareit only supports one-to-one file transfers at a time. If you want to transfer files to multiple computers, you’ll need to repeat the process for each device.
11. Can I transfer files from my iPhone to other mobile devices using Shareit?
Indeed, Shareit allows you to transfer files between different mobile devices, regardless of the operating system.
12. Is Shareit available in multiple languages?
Yes, Shareit supports various languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and many more, making it accessible to users worldwide.
In conclusion, transferring Shareit files from your iPhone to a computer is a straightforward process. With just a few simple steps, you can securely and efficiently move your files from your iPhone to your computer. Shareit simplifies the file transfer experience, allowing you to effortlessly share data between devices. Give it a try, and enjoy the convenience of Shareit!