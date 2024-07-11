How to transfer save data from USB to ps4?

If you’re an avid gamer who loves to play on your PlayStation 4 (PS4), you probably understand the importance of save data. These save files are like the checkpoints of your gaming progress, allowing you to pick up where you left off. However, sometimes you may want to transfer your save data from a USB storage device to your PS4. Whether you’re upgrading your console or simply want to back up your precious save files, this article will walk you through the process step-by-step.
Step 1: Preparing the USB Device
Before you begin the transfer process, it’s important to ensure the USB device is properly set up. Follow these steps to prepare the USB device:
1. Format the USB Device: Connect the USB device to your computer and format it in the FAT32 file system format. Remember, formatting the device will erase all its contents, so make sure to back up any important files.
2. Create a Folder: On the root of the USB device, create a folder named “PS4” (without the quotes).
3. Create a Subfolder: Inside the “PS4” folder, create another folder named “SAVEDATA” (without the quotes).
Step 2: Copying Save Data to the USB Device
Once the USB device is prepared, it’s time to copy your save data onto it. Follow these steps to complete this process:
1. Connect the USB Device: Plug the USB device into one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
2. Access the Settings Menu: Navigate to the PS4 home screen, then go to “Settings.”
3. Select Application Saved Data Management: Within the Settings menu, choose “Application Saved Data Management.”
4. Choose Saved Data in System Storage: From the Application Saved Data Management menu, select “Saved Data in System Storage.”
5. Copy to USB Storage Device: Pick the game data you wish to transfer and press the Options button on your controller. Then, select “Copy to USB Storage Device” from the available options.
6. Select the Save Data: Check the checkbox next to the save data you want to transfer and click “Copy.”
7. Confirm the Transfer: On the next screen, choose the USB storage device as the destination for the save data transfer and click “Copy.”
8. Wait for the Transfer to Complete: Allow the transfer to finish, and then disconnect the USB device from your PS4.
Step 3: Transfer Save Data from USB to Another PS4
In case you want to transfer the save data from the USB device to another PS4 console, follow these steps:
1. Connect the USB Device: Plug the USB device into one of the available USB ports on the new PS4.
2. Access the Settings Menu: Navigate to the PS4 home screen, then go to “Settings.”
3. Select Application Saved Data Management: Within the Settings menu, choose “Application Saved Data Management.”
4. Choose Saved Data on USB Storage Device: From the Application Saved Data Management menu, select “Saved Data on USB Storage Device.”
5. Copy to System Storage: Pick the game data you want to transfer and press the Options button on your controller. Then, select “Copy to System Storage” from the available options.
6. Select the Save Data: Check the checkbox next to the save data you wish to transfer and click “Copy.”
7. Confirm the Transfer: On the next screen, choose “System Storage” as the destination for the save data transfer and click “Copy.”
8. Wait for the Transfer to Complete: Allow the transfer process to finish, and then disconnect the USB device from your PS4.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer save data between different PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can transfer save data between different PS4 consoles using a USB storage device.
2. Can I use any USB device for saving data?
No, PS4 requires USB devices to be formatted in the FAT32 file system format.
3. Can I transfer multiple save files at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple save files at once by checking the checkboxes next to each save file during the transfer process.
4. Is it possible to transfer save data without a USB device?
No, using a USB device is the most common method for transferring save data between PS4 consoles.
5. Will formatting the USB device erase all my data?
Yes, formatting the USB device will erase all its contents. Make sure to back up any important files before formatting.
6. Can I transfer save data from PS4 to PC?
No, save data transfer is generally only possible between PS4 consoles and not to other devices such as PCs.
7. How much storage space do I need on a USB device?
The required storage space depends on the size of your save data. Ensure your USB device has enough space to accommodate the files.
8. Can I transfer save data wirelessly?
No, save data transfer requires a physical connection through a USB device.
9. Will transferring save data delete the files from the original console?
No, transferring save data from a USB device to another PS4 console creates a copy of the files. The original files remain intact.
10. Can I transfer save data without being connected to the internet?
Yes, save data transfer via USB does not require an internet connection.
11. Does save data transfer work for all games?
Yes, save data transfer is supported for most games on the PS4 console.
12. Is there a limit to the amount of save data I can transfer?
The amount of save data you can transfer is generally limited by the available storage space on your USB device.