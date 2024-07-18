How to transfer rosetta stone progress to another computer?

If you’ve been using Rosetta Stone language learning software on your current computer and are planning to switch to another machine, you might wonder how to transfer your progress and continue from where you left off. Fortunately, the process is relatively simple, and this article will guide you through the steps.
Steps to Transfer Rosetta Stone Progress:
Transferring your Rosetta Stone progress can be done by following these straightforward steps:
Step 1: Ensure you have an internet connection
Before initiating the transfer, ensure both your current and new computers have a stable internet connection.
Step 2: Sign in to your Rosetta Stone account on the new computer
Visit the Rosetta Stone website and sign in to your account on the new computer using the same credentials you used on your previous computer.
Step 3: Download and install Rosetta Stone on the new computer
Once signed in, navigate to the “Downloads & Updates” section on the Rosetta Stone website and download the software for your new computer. Install it following the provided instructions.
Step 4: Launch Rosetta Stone
After the software installation is complete, launch Rosetta Stone on your new computer. Sign in using your Rosetta Stone account details.
Step 5: Check your progress
Within the software, navigate to the “My Account” section. You should see your progress, including completed lessons and language levels, displayed there.
Step 6: Sync your progress
To transfer your progress to the new computer, click on the “Sync Progress” or “Transfer Licenses” option within the software. This will initiate the transfer process.
Step 7: Complete the transfer
Follow the prompts presented by the software to complete the transfer of your progress to the new computer. The entire process should only take a few moments.
Step 8: Start learning on your new computer
With the progress successfully transferred, you can now start using Rosetta Stone on your new computer from where you left off on your previous one.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I transfer my Rosetta Stone progress between PCs without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is necessary to transfer your Rosetta Stone progress between computers.
2. Can I transfer my progress to multiple computers simultaneously?
No, you can only transfer your progress to one computer at a time.
3. Will the transfer delete my progress from the original computer?
No, the progress on your original computer will remain intact even after transferring it to a new computer.
4. Can I transfer my progress from a Mac to a PC?
Yes, you can transfer your Rosetta Stone progress between a Mac and a PC seamlessly.
5. Do I need to have the same version of the Rosetta Stone software on both computers?
It is recommended to have the latest version of Rosetta Stone installed on both computers for a smooth transfer process.
6. What if I have multiple user profiles on my original computer?
You can transfer the progress of each individual user profile to the new computer by signing in to each account separately.
7. Do I need to deactivate my Rosetta Stone license on the original computer before transferring?
No, there’s no need to deactivate your license before transferring progress to a new computer. Deactivation is only required when retiring your current computer.
8. Can I transfer my Rosetta Stone progress to a mobile device?
Rosetta Stone progress can only be transferred between computers and is not available for mobile device transfers.
9. Will my progress be transferred automatically when I sign in to Rosetta Stone on the new computer?
No, you need to initiate the transfer manually by using the “Sync Progress” or “Transfer Licenses” option.
10. Can I transfer my progress to a computer without Rosetta Stone installed?
No, the Rosetta Stone software needs to be installed on the new computer before transferring your progress.
11. What happens if there’s an error during the transfer process?
If an error occurs during the transfer, ensure your internet connection is stable and try again. You can also contact Rosetta Stone support for assistance.
12. Can I transfer my progress if I no longer have access to the email associated with my Rosetta Stone account?
In such cases, it’s best to contact Rosetta Stone customer support and provide them with relevant details to assist you in transferring your progress.
Continuing Your Learning Journey
With the ability to transfer your Rosetta Stone progress between computers, you can seamlessly switch devices without losing any of your language learning achievements. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to continue your language acquisition journey uninterrupted on your new computer. Enjoy the flexibility and convenience that Rosetta Stone provides!